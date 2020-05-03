BSNL Slashes Validity of Vasantham Gold Prepaid Voucher to 60 Days

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reduced the validity of Vasantham Gold PV 96 Plan which is active in Tamil Nadu Circle. Vasantham Gold PV 96 plan was earlier offering a validity of 90 days, but the telco has slashed the validity of the plan by 30 days, and the plan will be available for 60 days. BSNL announced the decision from the official twitter account of BSNL Chennai Circle. BSNL has also marked that no other terms of the plan have been changed by the telco.

BSNL Vasantham Gold PV 96 Plan Earlier Offered Validity of 90 Days

BSNL has reduced the validity of Vasantham Plan for several times. Earlier the Plan offered the validity of 180 days which was slashed to 90 days. Now BSNL has slashed the validity of plan to 60 days. It is expected that BSNL is trying to increase the average ARPU. Since subscribers will have to recharge the same plan twice, it will generate more cash for the company, which will ultimately lead to an increase in ARPU for the company. Also, BSNL has just changed the validity terms of the plan. All the other conditions and freebies are still the same.

BSNL Vasantham Gold PV Plan Benefits

BSNL Vasantham Plan has been designed for subscribers who want to enjoy calling and SMS services. BSNL has not worked on the Data offerings. So, subscribers looking for calling benefits must surely opt for the offer. BSNL Vasantham Gold PV plan is priced at Rs 96, which includes 250 minutes per day voice calls to any network. However, the voice call offer is not applicable if the calls are made in Delhi and Mumbai Circles. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day to any active network in India. The Freebies offered by the state-owned telco will be valid for 21 days while the validity of the plan will be 60 days now. Subscribers will be able to get incoming call under the subscription period. However, after 60 days, subscribers will get two grace period after which the plan will be terminated.