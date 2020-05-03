Airtel Digital TV Set-Top Box The Cheapest Even After Price Cuts From D2h

Airtel is one of the biggest DTH service providers in the market today. But there are more big market players who are in the same segment as of Airtel and Tata Sky is one such DTH company. After witnessing regulatory changes last year, the DTH industry in India has grown at a rapid speed. Many of the subscribers opted for different DTH service providers after the regulatory changes came to place. This directly resulted in almost every DTH company to come out with new exclusive offers all the time to stay ahead of the curve. One of the biggest things that a subscriber looks for when purchasing a new DTH connection is the price of the set-top box. Right now, the set-top box which you will find marked at the best price is offered by Airtel Digital TV.

Airtel Digital TV Set-Top Box Pricing Structure

Airtel Digital TV offers the HD set-top box for a price of Rs 1,300. Sometimes, the DTH provider has also provided its set-top boxes for as low as Rs 1,100. So in terms of pricing, the Airtel Digital TV can take an edge against all the other DTH service companies. Talking about other companies in the same space, Tata Sky, which is the most popular brand in India for DTH services, has also cut the cost of its set-top boxes. But even after reducing the prices, its set-top boxes come for a price of Rs 1,399.

How Does Price Cut From d2h Fare With Airtel Digital TV

So recently, d2h cut the prices for its SD and HD boxes. But the thing is, the price cut is not too significant. Earlier, the d2h HD set-top box was Rs 1,699 and the SD set-top box for Rs 1,599. After the price cut, the price of the set-top boxes has reduced: HD set-top box for Rs 1,599 and SD set-top box for Rs 1,499. It is still more expensive than the set-top boxes offered by Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. So Airtel Digital TV is the cheapest set-top box amongst all the big market players.