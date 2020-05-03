Airtel Digital TV Set-Top Box The Cheapest Even After Price Cuts From D2h

Even after seeing price cuts from d2h, Airtel Digital TV set-top boxes remain the cheaper options for people

By May 3rd, 2020 AT 7:13 AM
  • Airtel Digital
  • Technology News
  • Videocon d2h
    • 0 Comment

    airtel-digital-tv-set-top-box-cheapest

    Airtel is one of the biggest DTH service providers in the market today. But there are more big market players who are in the same segment as of Airtel and Tata Sky is one such DTH company. After witnessing regulatory changes last year, the DTH industry in India has grown at a rapid speed. Many of the subscribers opted for different DTH service providers after the regulatory changes came to place. This directly resulted in almost every DTH company to come out with new exclusive offers all the time to stay ahead of the curve. One of the biggest things that a subscriber looks for when purchasing a new DTH connection is the price of the set-top box. Right now, the set-top box which you will find marked at the best price is offered by Airtel Digital TV.

    Airtel Digital TV Set-Top Box Pricing Structure 

    Airtel Digital TV offers the HD set-top box for a price of Rs 1,300. Sometimes, the DTH provider has also provided its set-top boxes for as low as Rs 1,100. So in terms of pricing, the Airtel Digital TV can take an edge against all the other DTH service companies. Talking about other companies in the same space, Tata Sky, which is the most popular brand in India for DTH services, has also cut the cost of its set-top boxes. But even after reducing the prices, its set-top boxes come for a price of Rs 1,399.

    How Does Price Cut From d2h Fare With Airtel Digital TV

    So recently, d2h cut the prices for its SD and HD boxes. But the thing is, the price cut is not too significant. Earlier, the d2h HD set-top box was Rs 1,699 and the SD set-top box for Rs 1,599. After the price cut, the price of the set-top boxes has reduced: HD set-top box for Rs 1,599 and SD set-top box for Rs 1,499. It is still more expensive than the set-top boxes offered by Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. So Airtel Digital TV is the cheapest set-top box amongst all the big market players.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel Digital TV Set-Top Box The Cheapest Even After Price Cuts From D2h

    Airtel is one of the biggest DTH service providers in the market today. But there are more big market players...

    module-4-img

    POCO F2 Might Launch Soon with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5G Connectivity

    POCO F2 or POCO F2 Pro is undoubtedly one of the most talked smartphones which have to make its way...

    module-4-img

    MIB Invites Feedback on New Policy Guidelines of TV Channels, Net Worth Requirement Specified

    The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Thursday issued a new draft policy guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Finance Ministry Task Force Considers DoT’s 5G Spectrum Price Exorbitant

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Maintains Average Data Consumption Per User, Voice Consumption Slides

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Announces JioMeet: A New Video Conferencing Platform For Users

    module-4-img

    D2h Is Offering Special Programs To Keep People Happy in Homes