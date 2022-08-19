Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom company in India, is also known for running one of the most successful DTH (Direct-to-Home) businesses in the country. Airtel Digital TV is the DTH brand of Bharti Airtel that has millions of customers in India now. Airtel offers multiple STBs (Set-Top Boxes) to customers, including the HD, SD, and an Xstream (Android) box. But these STBs could feel a little expensive for some. The thing is when you purchase a new connection from a DTH company like Airtel, you are not just purchasing an STB, but actually many things. A DTH connection also includes a fibre cable and a dish that receives satellite signals. With Airtel, you don't need to pay the same amount of money for multiple connections at your home/office. Right now, if you are an Airtel Digital TV customer, you can get a second connection from Airtel at a very low price. The second connection is the connection that will be registered under your primary connection, and you won't need multiple dishes to be installed for that. Here's what you need to know about the offer from Airtel Digital TV for the secondary-DTH connection.

Airtel Digital TV Secondary Connection Available at a Record Price

Airtel Digital TV's secondary connection is currently available for customers at a record low price of Rs 750 only. Of course, new customers can't avail the offer because they would need a primary connection to be installed at their premises to get a secondary connection in the first place. Thus, if you want a secondary connection right now, it won't cost you even Rs 1,000 right now. There could be other charges such as installation charges and more. But for those details, you will have to connect with the Airtel Digital TV customer care support.

You can request for a secondary connection from Airtel via the company's website. Or, you can reach out to the company's customer care support or just find a retail store.

Airtel Digital TV offers some of the best-curated TV packs for users to enjoy. You can also get the Xstream Box from the company through which watching OTT (Over-the-Top) content would be very easy.