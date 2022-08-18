Nothing Phone (1) Price has Gone Up in India

Nothing's first smartphone, The Phone (1), runs Nothing OS out of the box and is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. A 6.55-inch FullHD+ 120Hz OLED with Gorilla Glass 5 on top serves as its main structural support.

The price of the Nothing Phone (1), which was announced last month, has increased in India by Rs 1,000 ($13/€12), making the 8GB/128GB model now cost Rs 33,999 ($427/€420), the 8GB/256GB model cost Rs 36,999 ($464/€457), and the 12GB/256GB model now cost Rs 39,999 ($502/€494). Flipkart will offer the smartphone for sale at new prices in two colour options: Black and White.

The company had to raise the price of the Phone (1) in India due to shifting currency exchange rates and rising component prices, according to Mr Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India. Customers from other regions can still buy the Phone (1) at the list price.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications and Features

Nothing's first smartphone, The Phone (1), runs Nothing OS out of the box and is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. A 6.55-inch FullHD+ 120Hz OLED with Gorilla Glass 5 on top serves as its main structural support.

Not only that, the 4,500 mAh battery unit of the Nothing Phone (1) can support 33W cable charging and includes 5G connectivity. Additionally, the smartphone supports 5W reverse wireless charging and 15W wireless charging.

Talking about the camera specifications, a 16MP selfie camera punch hole for taking selfies and video calls and a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication is present in the screen's top-left corner. Two cameras—a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera—as well as LEDs, are featured on the Phone's (1) transparent back panel.

