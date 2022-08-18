HBO Max Might be Putting a Stop to Young Justice Season 5

Disappointing news has come to light after online reports suggest that HBO Max is not giving any thoughts on making a fifth season of DC's hit animated series, Young Justice. It seems like the makers are ready to give the series a full stop on its fourth season and are not looking forward to going on with any more seasons of it.

The first season of the DC superhero series premiered on November 26, 2010, consisting of 26 episodes. The show premiered on the famous American Cable Television channel CartoonNetwork, featuring Aqualad, Kid Flash, Superboy, and Robin, along with many other renowned DC superheroes.

The show is all about the teenage DC superheroes who team up together to save the world from unforeseen dangers and fight with daily life problems. The series is developed by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman and has 98 episodes. It has 4 seasons overall, Justice, Invasion, Outsiders and Phantoms. The idea of young superheroes of the Young Justice came from the DC comics, and it was also inspired by the adult superhero team, Justice League.

Soon after the release of its second season, named 'Invasion', the series was surprisingly dropped from the lineup of Cartoon Network. Later, the third season of the series 'Outsiders' premiered on January 4, 2019, on the DC Universe. The final season of the series, having 26 episodes to it, will hit HBO Max on June 9, 2021.

The show has created a large fanbase over these past 12 years, and people are going crazy over the news of the series not having a fifth season. Although the show provided many teasers for the future storyline, the news about the fifth season not being released is still not understandable to the fans.