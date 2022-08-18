WhatsApp will Not Allow Users to Screenshot Chats Soon, See How

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, recently unveiled three new privacy features for WhatsApp that give users more control over their conversations and additional security measures when texting. Following its testing on iOS, Meta-owned WhatsApp has begun testing screenshot blocking on Android beta, which will stop users from taking screenshots of view once images and videos, the media reported.

Further details about the new WhatsApp feature

One of the features, screenshot blocking, was in the works for WhatsApp beta on iOS but has not yet been discovered for Android beta, according to WhatsApp beta monitoring website WABetaInfo.

According to a statement on WABetaInfo on Thursday, "WhatsApp is working on a new presentation screen that introduces the new version of view once: because of this new version, it is difficult to take screenshots to watch once images and videos.”

The recipient will immediately be prevented from taking a screenshot of the images or videos they are seeing, but the sender won't be notified of the attempt. A user can still capture a picture, though, by using a different phone or camera. Users of WhatsApp now have the option to leave group chats privately, choose who may see when you're available, and stop screenshots from being taken of messages that have been set to be viewed once.

Not only that, Zuckerberg had said, "We'll keep developing new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face chats.”