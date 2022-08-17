WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Deleted Messages to be Recovered

WhatsApp will soon give you the chance to retrieve a message you unintentionally deleted and sent to someone.

Highlights

  • According to reports, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that would allow users to retrieve deleted communications.
  • The function was discovered in the most recent WhatsApp Android beta release.
  • Users cannot restore deleted messages under the current arrangement.

The user experience will be improved by a number of intriguing features that WhatsApp is developing. According to reports, the messaging app is developing a new feature that would enable users to retrieve deleted communications. The function was discovered in the most recent WhatsApp Android beta release. As a result, you can retrieve a communication that was unintentionally erased and forwarded to a recipient. Users cannot restore deleted messages under the current arrangement.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp will offer users the Undo button if they unintentionally erase a message after they've already sent it.  A snackbar appears when a message is attempted to be deleted for you; in this scenario, you have a brief window of time to recover the message if you had intended to delete it for everyone. In this manner, the undo button will show up immediately after you select the "delete for me" option. If you want, you can tap on that to change what you're doing.

Only a few beta testers have currently been given access to the feature. Make sure you update your WhatsApp version because you will need to install the most recent beta update from the Play Store. Even after installing the most recent beta, if the snackbar does not appear when you use "delete for me," your WhatsApp account is still ineligible for the feature. However, there is no need to worry. Do not panic; WhatsApp will expand the beta user base of this service in the upcoming days.

In a similar development, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to hide their phone numbers from persons they don't know. WABetainfo, a website that keeps track of all activity pertaining to the messaging app, was the first to support the feature. Only beta testers will have access to the feature when WhatsApp releases version 2.22.17.23 of the beta. Only Android is the focus of WhatsApp's current testing of the feature. The feature might eventually be available to iOS beta testers. Furthermore, only WhatsApp communities will be able to use the feature. The Verge and the messaging app have spoke about shielding phone numbers from neighbourhood residents.

