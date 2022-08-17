Jio Far Ahead of Airtel, Vi in Adding Wireless Users in June 2022

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the latest monthly subscription data of the Indian telecom operators for the month of June 2022. From the report, it can be seen that Jio is far ahead of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in adding wireless users during the month. It is worth noting that only Jio and Airtel added new users during June. Vodafone Idea and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) lost more than a million users each. Let's take a detailed look at the subscription data.

Overall Subscription Data of Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL for the Month of June 2022

TRAI said that Jio added 4.2 million users during June 2022. Compared to this, Airtel only added 0.79 million users during the same period. BSNL and Vodafone Idea lost 1.3 million and 1.8 million users. The total subscriber base of Jio stands at 413.01 million users. Airtel, BSNL and Vi have 362.97 million, 111.52 million, and 256.65 million wireless users, respectively. But not all of them are active users. This is something that we will talk about later.

In terms of subscriber market share, Jio has the biggest chunk of the pie, with 36% of the users in the market under its portfolio, while Airtel stands with 31.63% of the market share under its brand. Vi and BSNL had 22.37% and 9.72% of the market share, respectively. MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) had 0.28% of the market share in India. Total, PSUs, including BSNL and MTNL, hold 10% of the market, while 90% of the market is run by private players.

This is definitely something that can change once BSNL can successfully rollout 4G in the country using homegrown technology. The wireless subscriber market share is going to change further once all the telcos start rolling out 5G. The quality of the 5G network that either of them can deliver will determine where the consumer sentiment will go towards.