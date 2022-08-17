Jio Far Ahead of Airtel, Vi in Adding Wireless Users in June 2022

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In terms of subscriber market share, Jio has the biggest chunk of the pie, with 36% of the users in the market under its portfolio, while Airtel stands with 31.63% of the market share under its brand. Vi and BSNL had 22.37% and 9.72% of the market share, respectively.

Highlights

  • The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the latest monthly subscription data of the Indian telecom operators for the month of June 2022.
  • TRAI said that Jio added 4.2 million users during June 2022.
  • The wireless subscriber market share is going to change further once all the telcos start rolling out 5G.

Follow Us

Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the latest monthly subscription data of the Indian telecom operators for the month of June 2022. From the report, it can be seen that Jio is far ahead of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in adding wireless users during the month. It is worth noting that only Jio and Airtel added new users during June. Vodafone Idea and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) lost more than a million users each. Let's take a detailed look at the subscription data.

Overall Subscription Data of Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL for the Month of June 2022

TRAI

TRAI said that Jio added 4.2 million users during June 2022. Compared to this, Airtel only added 0.79 million users during the same period. BSNL and Vodafone Idea lost 1.3 million and 1.8 million users. The total subscriber base of Jio stands at 413.01 million users. Airtel, BSNL and Vi have 362.97 million, 111.52 million, and 256.65 million wireless users, respectively. But not all of them are active users. This is something that we will talk about later.

TRAI

In terms of subscriber market share, Jio has the biggest chunk of the pie, with 36% of the users in the market under its portfolio, while Airtel stands with 31.63% of the market share under its brand. Vi and BSNL had 22.37% and 9.72% of the market share, respectively. MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) had 0.28% of the market share in India. Total, PSUs, including BSNL and MTNL, hold 10% of the market, while 90% of the market is run by private players.

This is definitely something that can change once BSNL can successfully rollout 4G in the country using homegrown technology. The wireless subscriber market share is going to change further once all the telcos start rolling out 5G. The quality of the 5G network that either of them can deliver will determine where the consumer sentiment will go towards.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments