Disney+ Hotstar House of the Dragon India Release Time Confirmed

House of the Dragon, a prequel to the very well-known television series Game of Thrones, is all set to premiere in India by the end of this week. The show will premiere on the OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar at the same time as in the United States.

The episodes will stream every Monday at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time), starting from August 22. This is supposedly going to be a 10-episode first season that is based on the author George RR Martin's novel 'Fire and Blood'. The series is going to portray the story of the Targaryen Civil War that happened 300 years before the events that have been portrayed in the 'Game of Thrones'.

House of the Dragon mainly focuses on the story of a Targaryen family who fights amongst themselves in order to be the successor of the Iron Throne. This series can be quite similar to Game of Thrones, as the hunger for power and fight for the succession goes hand in hand in this prequel series.

Although, GoT showcased the story of Targaryen lineage and made the show all about Starks and Lannisters, unlike that, House of the Dragon is a story that revolves around just one family who fights amongst themselves to be the successor of the Throne.

Viewers can expect some really epic dragon battles to take place in this series. The show has been highly anticipated ever since the news of its release came out. This can be a treat to the eyes of GoT fans who have been waiting for the sequel of the show ever since it officially ended in 2019. Though the final season of the Game of Thrones had upset the audience quite a bit, the audience can get their hopes high on this prequel series of the same to rectify that terrible feeling.