OnePlus Nord N10 Successor Passes IMDA Certification

OnePlus launched its affordable Nord lineup back in 2020 and introduced three new smartphones in the mid-range segment. These smartphones include the vanilla OnePlus Nord, Nord N10 and the Nord N100. This year the company didn’t reveal the Nord series smartphone at the March event, but it seems that the company is gearing up to bring the successor of the Nord N10. No, we are not claiming that, but the IMDA certification site is hinting towards an imminent launch of a new Nord device. A smartphone codenamed Ebba has appeared on the IMDA certification site, hinting towards an imminent launch.

OnePlus Nord N10 Successor IMDA Certification

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the smartphone on the IMDA certification with model number EB2103, suggesting that the OnePlus Nord N10 successor will soon hit the global market. The model number has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The certifications site didn’t reveal much about the handset, but at least we get to know that the company is working on an affordable smartphone.

Tipster OnLeaks has posted some leaked rendered images, which suggest that the smartphone might arrive with a glossy plastic back on a metal frame. The N10 successor is said to be launched with a triple rear camera setup, but there is no information about the camera sensors available so far.

Going with the rumours, the upcoming Nord device is tipped to arrive with a 6.49-inch flat display with a punch-hole cutout design to make some room for the selfie camera setup. The handset is also expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it might feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button instead of the in-display fingerprint reader.

Currently, the company is yet to reveal anything officially regarding the launch of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. We recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch. Meanwhile, we can expect more information about the smartphone in the upcoming days.