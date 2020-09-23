Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 Announced With Big Batteries and Fingerprint Scanner

HMD Global officially announced two new smartphones- the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. While the Nokia 2.4 is an entry-level smartphone, the Nokia 3.4 is a budget device with the latest Snapdragon 460 chipset on board. The company has announced the devices in global markets, but we are expecting them to reach the Indian market very soon especially before the festive season begins. Alongside the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4, HMD Global also brought Nokia 8.3 5G to global markets. For the unaware, Nokia 8.3 5G is HMD’s flagship smartphone this year as the cost of Snapdragon 865 SoC is still on the higher side. Even the Google Pixel 5 is arriving with the same Snapdragon 765G SoC later this month and it will also be the flagship offering from Google this year.

Nokia 2.4: Specifications and Pricing

The Nokia 2.4 is an entry-level device with a 6.5-inch HD+ display that has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone comes in three colour options- Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal. At the heart of the phone is the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC which we have seen on several smartphones in the past like the Redmi 6, Realme C1 (2019) and more. The phone comes in two configurations with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Cameras on the Nokia 2.4 include a primary 13MP shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, HMD has added a 5MP shooter. The Nokia 2.4 rocks a fingerprint scanner on the back and it even has NFC support. The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery. It is an Android One smartphone and runs Android 10 out of the box.

As for the pricing, the Nokia 2.4 starts at 119 Euros and it can be picked up in two variants- 2GB+32GB and 3GB+64GB. The company also confirmed the phone would reach several global markets by the end of September.

Nokia 3.4: Specifications and Pricing

Next up, we have the Nokia 3.4 which is the company’s budget offering this year alongside the likes of Nokia 5.3. The Nokia 3.4 flaunts a 6.39-inch display on the front with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and there’s a punch-hole cutout as well to the top left of the screen. The handset can be purchased in three colour options- Dusk, Charcoal and Fjord.

As for the hardware, we are looking at the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Users can also expand the storage using a microSD card. The Nokia 3.4 also runs on Android 10 out of the box and it rocks a 4000mAh battery.

On the rear side of the Nokia 3.4, there are three camera sensors of 13MP, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth lens. It also has an 8MP selfie camera. The Nokia 3.4 also has a fingerprint scanner on the rear side.

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 3.4 in three variants- 3GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB and 4GB+64GB. The global pricing of Nokia 3.4 is 159 Euros. Indian pricing details will be revealed as we inch closer towards the launch.