Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 Smartphones Announced: Features, Specs and Pricing

HMD Global has refreshed its smartphone lineup via an online-only event late yesterday. The phones launched by HMD Global are Nokia 8.3 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset, Nokia 5.3 with Snapdragon 665 SoC and Nokia 1.3 entry-level smartphone with Android Go software on board. The Nokia 8.3 5G is the Finnish company’s first device to have 5G support thanks to the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset which we earlier saw on phones likes the Redmi K30 5G, Realme X50 5G and Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. HMD Global might launch the three smartphones very soon in the Indian market, but for now, there’s no official confirmation from the brand. The Nokia 5.3 comes as a successor to the Nokia 5.1 that was launched back in 2018, while the Nokia 1.3 replaces Nokia 1 Plus as the company’s entry-level smartphone.

Nokia 8.3 5G: Specifications and Features

The Nokia 8.3 5G flaunts a massive 6.81-inch Full HD+ screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and punch-hole cutout on the top left. HMD Global has launched the device in only one colour- Polar Night. The company has used an IPS LCD panel and moved the fingerprint scanner to the right side. This is not the first time we are seeing side-mounted fingerprint scanners on a smartphone as the recently launched Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have the same implementation.

Hardware-wise, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, clubbed with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. Since the Nokia 8.3 5G is arriving at the end of Q1 2020, HMD Global says the handset supports more 5G bands across the world. For starters, the smartphone offers NSA/SA and DSS support.

Because all the smartphones from HMD Global are Android One certified, the Nokia 8.3 5G runs Android 10 out of the box with very minimal customisations. Connectivity options on the Nokia 8.3 5G include Dual Mode 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port is located on the bottom. The Nokia 8.3 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery.

Lastly, HMD has added a quad-camera setup on the rear side of the Nokia 8.3 5G. There’s a primary 64MP sensor that works in tandem with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone sports a 24MP ZEISS shooter.

Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3: Specifications and Features

Moving onto the Nokia 5.3, it is a mid-range smartphone with glass sandwich design and Snapdragon 665 chipset. The phone has 6.55-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The phone comes in multiple variants with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs Android 10 out of the box.

Cameras on the Nokia 5.3 include 13MP primary shooter on the back which is paired with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Lastly, we have the Nokia 1.3 which is an entry-level smartphone coming as a successor to the Nokia 1 Plus. The Nokia 1.3 has a 5.7-inch HD+ screen with a teardrop notch on top, Snapdragon 215 chipset underneath, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, single 8MP shooter on the rear & single 5MP selfie camera, 3000mAh battery and Android 10 (Go Edition).

Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3: Pricing Details

HMD Global has revealed the prices of three smartphones. The Nokia 8.3 5G which will be available in two variants- 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB can be purchased at 599 Euros (approx. Rs 48,700) and 649 Euros (approx. Rs 52,900), respectively. HMD Global said the Nokia 8.3 5G would be available for purchase starting from early May.

The Nokia 1.3 that comes in a single variant with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage is priced at 95 Euros (approx. Rs 7,700). Lastly, the Nokia 5.3’s 4GB+64GB model costs 189 Euros (approx. Rs 15,500). HMD Global is yet to reveal the prices of other variants of Nokia 5.3. Both the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 will be up for sale starting in April.