Work from Home Broadband Plans: BSNL Introduces Free of Cost Plan With 5GB Daily Data

Highlights BSNL launches Work@Home broadband plan

The plan can be availed across all the circles including Andaman & Nicobar

The new offering from BSNL is to encourage work from home and prevent Coronavirus from spreading

State-run BSNL always stays ahead of other operators in the broadband segment. In its view to contain the spread of Coronavirus and to encourage more users to opt for ‘Work from Home,’ the ISP has introduced a new ‘Work@Home’ broadband plan at free of cost. Yes, you heard it right. BSNL’s Work@Home is being offered to all the users for free across all the circles, including Andaman & Nicobar circle. However, there’s one catch with this new offering from BSNL. Only the existing BSNL users with a landline connection can avail this plan at free of cost. Benefits of the plan include 5GB daily data at 10 Mbps speeds and up to 1 Mbps speeds after that. Thankfully, there’s no FUP limit on the plan after the 5GB daily limit. Read onto know more about BSNL Work@Home broadband plan benefits and validity.

BSNL Work@Home Free Broadband Plan Launched: Check Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the wired broadband leader in the Indian market right now. BSNL has come up with a new ‘Work@Home’ broadband plan to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus in India. Since the majority of the corporate employees are working from home itself, BSNL wants them to choose its new offering, which comes at zero cost.

The BSNL Work@Home plan offers a user 5GB daily data at 10 Mbps speeds and unlimited data at 1 Mbps speeds. The FUP limit is on the lower side and the speeds offered by the company aren’t impressive too. Nevertheless, the company is providing the plan for free and there are no installation or monthly or security deposit involved whatsoever.

However, it is worth noting that the Work@Home plan will be available only to the BSNL landline customers. So basically BSNL wants the existing landline users to convert to broadband subscribers and avail the benefits for free. As for the voice calling, BSNL says that users can still avail the free calling benefit as per their landline plan. This could mean that subscribers will still have to pay for their landline plan every month, but the broadband benefits will be offered for free.

Other ISPs Also Encourage Work from Home

Right now, the only way to prevent Coronavirus from spreading is to stay at home. Internet Service Providers such as ACT Fibernet and Airtel Xstream Fibre already introduced some new changes to lure the subscribers to opt them. Airtel Xstream Fibre is waiving off the installation and security deposit for new subscribers, whereas ACT Fibernet has bumped the internet speeds to 300 Mbps and even offering unlimited data till March 31, 2020. If the outbreak continues, we might see more offers from the ISPs to cash on the situation.