Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers Revised to Offer Non-Jio FUP Minutes and Two-Fold Data

Highlights Reliance Jio did not revise the Rs 251 4G Data Voucher

The existing Jio 4G Data Vouchers have been revised with extra data and non-Jio minutes

The speed of all the given 4G Data Vouchers will be reduced to 64 Kbps after the data limit is exhausted

Telecom company Reliance Jio has launched several new prepaid plans for its prepaid phone customers of late, but it has now revised the existing 4G Data Vouchers. Reliance Jio has listed out revised Jio 4G Data Vouchers which are available to the subscribers for a long time now. The company did not make any changes to the Rs 251 data voucher though. Before the revision, the 4G Data Vouchers from Reliance Jio served no purpose as they were outperformed by the IUC Top-Ups which were introduced by the company at the end of 2019. The IUC Top-Ups come with 1GB of data benefit for every Rs 10 spent by Jio customers, whereas the Jio 4G Data Vouchers of Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 come with fixed data benefit which has been increased by two-fold now. Check out the revised 4G Data Vouchers from Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 Revised 4G Data Vouchers Detailed

The Jio Prepaid Booster pack Plan of Rs 11 now offers 800MB data on the ‘Existing Plan’ validity and 75 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling. Now let’s talk about Jio Prepaid Booster pack Plan of Rs 11. With this plan, the user gets 2GB of data and 200 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calling. The validity of this plan also depends on the Existing Plan run.

On the other hand, with the existing Rs 51 Jio Prepaid Booster pack, the company has renewed the benefits with 6GB data on the current plan. Like the previous pack, this plan of Rs 51 also provides 500 minutes Jio to non-Jio voice calling.

Lastly, the company has listed out the unlimited Jio Prepaid Booster pack Plan of Rs 101. The new plan offers 12GB of data and 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calling fairs. The validity of this plan also depends on the Existing Plan run like the previous packs. It is unknown whether the revised 4G Data Vouchers also ship with unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling benefit.

The speed of the above-listed plans will be reduced to 64 Kbps after the data limit is exhausted. Talking about other benefits, like other Jio plans, with this plan, you will also get free access to Jio Apps. The company is not including other benefits like SMS or free JioTune.

With the addition of non-Jio FUP minutes and double data, the 4G Data Vouchers from the company will not be a good choice for the users.

Reliance Jio Did Not Revise Rs 251 Data Voucher

First of all, let’s talk about the popular Jio’s Rs 251 data voucher plan. With this plan, users will get 2GB of data per day, but sadly, the company is still not willing to offer calling and SMS benefits. This means that you have to buy a separate existing Interconnect Use Charge (IUC) Top-Up voucher to make outgoing voice calls.