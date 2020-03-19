Work from Home Broadband Plans: Check Out What Airtel Xstream Fibre is Offering

Highlights There's also an unlimited data add-on which can be subscribed by every user

Airtel Xstream Fibre is providing up to 1 Gbps speeds with its broadband plans

The Airtel Xstream Fibre Basic plan costs Rs 799 and the premium plan is available at Rs 3,999

Airtel Xstream Fibre is one of the popular private Internet Service Providers (ISP) in India right now. With the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, almost all the companies have ordered their employees to ‘Work from Home.’ Now, the most important aspect for any individual before opting for work from home would be a reliable internet connection. India is slowly catching up with other countries in terms of wired broadband speeds. We can now avail broadband plans with speeds up to 1 Gbps from various ISPs including Airtel Xstream Fibre. At the end of 2019, Bharti Airtel streamlined its broadband tariff and it is now providing four plans with basic speeds of 100 Mbps starting at just Rs 799. Here are the broadband plans and new schemes Airtel Xstream Fibre is offering to become your next broadband operator.

Airtel Broadband Plans Start at Rs 799 With 100 Mbps Speeds

Unlike other operators which are providing base speeds of less than 50 Mbps, Airtel Xstream Fibre’s Basic plan of Rs 799 offers 50 Mbps speeds and 150GB of data per month. Next up, we have Airtel Xstream Fibre Entertainment plan that’s available at Rs 999 and comes with benefits of 200 Mbps speeds along with 300GB of data.

The Rs 1,499 Airtel Xstream Fibre Premium plan allows users to browse the web at 300 Mbps speeds up to 500GB every month. Lastly, we have the Airtel Xstream Fibre VIP broadband plan that costs Rs 3,999 per month and offers 1 Gbps speeds. The best part of Airtel VIP plan is the unlimited data benefit.

The Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband plans mentioned above are applicable in various popular cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and so on. However, in some cities like Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, the same plans of Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 offer unlimited data benefit.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Unlimited Data Add-On Comes in Really Handy

Now, you might worry that the FUP limit on Airtel Xstream Fibre plans is on the lower side. However, there’s a unlimited data add-on available to every user which can be subscribed additionally at Rs 299. For example, if you choose the Rs 999 Entertainment plan and the Rs 299 unlimited data add-on, the overall monthly price would become Rs 999+Rs 299 (excluding taxes). Users will get to enjoy unlimited data benefit (capped at 3.3TB) at 200 Mbps speeds for the entire month.

The unlimited data add-on have to be subscribed additionally by the user and they can unsubscribe it at any point.