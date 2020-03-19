Realme to Introduce Narzo Smartphone Series to Take on Poco

Highlights Realme will directly compete with Redmi and Poco series in India

Realme is the fastest growing phone maker in India right now. Recently, the company launched its first fitness band in India, which included USB direct charging and nine different sports modes. In another news, Realme is planning to launch a new smartphone series in the Indian market under ‘Narzo.’ The C, X and U series of Realme are already performing great in the Indian market. It is also expected that the new Narzo smartphone series will give a direct competition to Redmi as well as Poco brands in India. Realme officially announced that the Narzo smartphone series is coming soon.

Realme Narzo Might be Customised for Generation Z

Realme announced the launch of Narzo Series in India in an official Twitter post. However, no official launch dates for smartphone launch have been mentioned by the company. In order to create the hype around the market, Realme has made a separate page which will reveal detailed information about the launch of Narzo smartphones. The company has also uploaded an image which has certain words like POWER, GEN Z and many more.

It is estimated that the Narzo Series will be specially designed for youths and it might focus more on the design and battery aspects as the company has teased the users with words Generation Z. The dedicate page has also mentioned that the Narzo series will be complete series with Max performance. Realme has cited no other relevant details regarding the launch of Narzo Smartphone series.

Realme Launched 6i with MediaTek G80 Chipset

Recently, Realme has launched Realme 6i with worlds first MediaTek G80 Chipset. The 6i phone is the third offering by the company under its Realme 6 series. The smartphone also rocks a 48MP AI quad-camera with 5,000 mAh battery for long-lasting performance. However, the Realme 6i is currently not available in India. It is expected that the smartphone will reach the Indian shores soon. As of pricing the 3GB and 64GB variant is available at KS 249,900 which is approximately Rs 13,200 whereas, 4GB and 128GB variant is available at Rs 299,900 which is Rs 15,500.