One Airtel Combo Plans to Reportedly Start at 899: Everything You Need to Know

Bharti Airtel was earlier providing all in one service under Airtel Home Plan, however, to ramp up the things further, the company is all set to launch new combo plans under ‘One Airtel’ branding. Recently, the telco has rebranded its entity into One Airtel Plan which will offer all in one four services like DTH services, Broadband and Mobile Data Packs along with free OTT services. Currently, the One Airtel Plan is undergoing a trial run in Pune circle. However, it is expected that the telco will launch the One Airtel Plan soon in India. As per the sources of 91mobiles, Airtel will offer four different plans under the One Airtel Plan, which will include all the benefits which were earlier present in Airtel Home Plan.

One Airtel Plan Details

Under the One Airtel service, customers will get four different plans which will include free OTT services in every single plan. The lowest plan of Rs 899 will offer two postpaid connections along with the mobile data benefits of 75GB+10GB and 100 free SMSes per day. Not only this, but customers will also get free DTH access worth Rs 413 and free access to Airtel Xstream, ZEE5, Prime Video and many more.

For the Highest plan, customers will have to pay Rs 1,899. The plan will include mobile data of 75GB+10GB+10 GB along with 500GB of broadband data. Customers will also get DTH access worth Rs 500 along with free memberships of ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream and many more.

Apart from this, Airtel is also offering two other plans of Rs 1,349 and Rs 1,399. In the former plan, customers will get 150GB+30GB data along with DTH access of Rs 413 and free OTT services. However, customers will not get broadband services in Rs 1,349 plan. In Rs 3,999 plan customers will get 75GB+10GB data along with Broadband data of 500GB with free OTT services. However, customers will not get DTH access in this offering.

Bharti Airtel Has Paid its Self-Assessed AGR dues

In another news, Bharti Airtel has cleared its self-assessed AGR dues amount which was less than Rs 18,004 crore. The telco giant earlier paid Rs 13,000 crore towards AGR dues and made an additional payment of Rs 5,000 crore as an ad-hoc payment. However, as per the estimations of DoT, the telco giant has to pay Rs 35,500 crore towards AGR dues.