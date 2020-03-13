Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Arriving on March 17

Highlights The Realme 6i will be powered by Mediatek Helio G80 chipset

The official launch will take place in Myanmar on March 17

Realme might launch the 6i in India in early April

Realme 6i will go official on March 17 in Myanmar, according to the official teaser posted by the company. As the name of the smartphone itself suggests, the Realme 6i will the third smartphone in the Realme 6 series and it will succeed the Realme 5i that went official in India in January 2020. The Realme 6i is also expected to be the company’s new face in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Earlier, the ‘Number’ series represented Realme under Rs 10,000, however, that has changed with the arrival of Realme 6 as it became a successor to the Realme 5 Pro and not the Realme 5i. So it is pretty much evident that the Realme 6i could likely be priced at Rs 9,999 for the base variant. The teaser image of the Realme 6i also confirms that it will be the world’s first device with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Realme 6i Arriving Next Week: What We Know So Far

The Realme 6 series went official on March 5, so we can expect the Realme 6i to reach Indian shores next month. The Realme 6i popped up on the FCC website a few weeks ago and it will measure 164.4 x 75.4 x 9mm. The handset will also weigh 195 grams and the FCC listing even revealed the device would have a 5000mAh battery. The Realme 5i featured a 5000mAh battery so it won’t come as a surprise if the Realme 6i retains it.

Other confirmed features include USB Type-C port and 18W fast charging support. Yes, the Realme 6i will take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 which has both the features mentioned above. By the time Realme 6i goes official in India, Xiaomi might launch the Redmi Note 9 as well.

As you can see from the teaser image, the Realme 6i will be the world’s first handset with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. This will complete Realme’s 2020 portfolio- the Realme C3 has Helio G70 SoC underneath, the Realme 6i will have Helio G80 and the recently launched Realme 6 has Helio G90T. The Realme 6i will have a fingerprint scanner placed on the rear side and there will be a 48MP primary camera on the back.

Right now, all we can say the Realme 6i will launch in Myanmar on March 17, which could be followed by India launch in early April.