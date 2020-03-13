Jio Rs 4,999 Prepaid Recharge or Jio Rs 2,121 Plan: Which Long-Term Option is Better

Highlights The Rs 4,999 prepaid plan offers benefits for 360 days from the date of recharge

Reliance Jio is also providing daily data yearly prepaid plan of Rs 2,121

The Rs 2,121 prepaid recharge is a better option right now

Reliance Jio is not the de-facto option for consumers anymore as the telco is not providing unlimited voice calling, no 365 days tariff plans and even the total number of prepaid plans are also very limited when compared to the likes of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Last week, Jio brought back the Rs 4,999 long-term prepaid plan offering benefits for 360 days. Since it is a long validity plan from Jio, we can compare it with the recently launched Rs 2,121 plan that comes with 336 days validity. The Rs 4,999 recharge ships with a 350GB of 4G data, while the Rs 2,121 plan offers 1.5GB data per day for the entire validity period. Jio users will be paying more than twice for Rs 4,999 plan, but the company is still limiting the off-net voice calls, which is underwhelming.

Jio Rs 2,121 Prepaid Recharge: What It Offers?

Reliance Jio is providing the Rs 2,121 prepaid plan under its 1.5GB daily data plans. The pack comes with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 off-net minutes, 100 SMSes per day and 1.5GB daily data. The validity of the plan is 336 days, so Jio prepaid users recharging the plan will get a whopping 504GB data. Having said that, it is still daily data and you will have to recharge a data pack for additional consumption after exhausting the alloted data of 1.5GB every day.

Jio Rs 4,999 Prepaid Recharge: What It Offers?

Moving onto the Rs 4,999 prepaid plan, the only advantage it has over the Rs 2,121 prepaid recharge is no daily data limit. The allotted 350GB of 4G data can be used at any time without any daily or weekly or monthly limit. Sadly, the data limit offered by Rs 4,999 plan is on the lower side when compared to that of the Rs 2,121 plan. As noted, the Rs 2,121 pack offers a total of 336 days. Another advantage with the Rs 4,999 plan is 360 days validity as compared to the 336 days validity.

Other benefits of remain the same- unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 non-Jio or off-net minutes and 100 SMSes per day for the same 360 days. Both the plans also provide access to Jio apps like JioCinema, JioTV and JioSaavn for the entire validity period.

Jio Rs 4,999 Plan vs Jio Rs 2,121 Recharge: Which is Better?

Even after charging Rs 4,999 from the consumers, Reliance Jio is not providing unlimited off-net voice calling which might disappoint a lot of users. And if you don’t bother about the daily data limit which is in place with the Rs 2,121 plan, then your choice should be this prepaid pack as the Rs 4,999 plan does not make any sense at this point from Reliance Jio.