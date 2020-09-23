BSNL Fiber Broadband Plans with Disney+ Hotstar Benefit



BSNL also provides fiber broadband service to its customers. The government-owned telco is providing fiber internet plans in many parts of India, right from small towns to metro cities. BSNL has understood the importance of offering freebies to the customers the hard way. But it is better late than never. BSNL is now offering different freebies with its different kind of plans. Even the fiber broadband plans from BSNL come with OTT benefits. One of the biggest OTT platforms of India is Disney+ Hotstar and there are fiber plans of from the telco which comes with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar on Offer With BSNL Fiber Broadband Plans

Disney+ Hotstar has a ton of content to offer to the customers. There are movies, TV series, originals, news, and other entertaining content. Now, there are two plans on offer from BSNL Fiber through which the customers of the telco can get the benefit of the OTT service.

So as of now, only two plans from BSNL Fiber broadband service come with Disney+ Hotstar OTT benefit. These two plans are BSNL Superstar 300 and Superstar 500. One thing to note is that the BSNL Fiber customers are getting the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription instead of the VIP subscription that is offered by other telcos. The VIP subscription costs Rs 399 per year and the Premium subscription costs Rs 1,499 per year.

Coming to the BSNL Superstar 300 plan, it comes for Rs 779 per month. This is the pre-tax cost of the plan. The customer gets 300GB of FUP data per month with 50 Mbps speed. After reaching the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. Along with that, there is unlimited calling included as well with a landline connection.

Talking about the BSNL Superstar 500 plan, it comes for Rs 949 per month. Even this cost of the plan is pre-tax. This plan also comes with 50 Mbps Internet speed but offers more data than the 300GB plan. With this plan, the customer is offered 500GB FUP data. Once the FUP data limit is reached, then the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps for the users. There is unlimited calling included with this plan as well with a landline service.

No other telco is offering a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription with their broadband plans at this price range. JioFiber is offering customers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its users even with its Titanium plan which comes for Rs 8,499. So these two offerings from BSNL Fiber are clear winners when customers are looking for Disney+ Hotstar Premium benefit in their broadband plans.