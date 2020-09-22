Vi Postpaid Plans Now Offering New MPL and Zomato Benefits

Vi (Vodafone Idea Limited) is now offering new benefits to customers with its postpaid plans. Just a few days back, Vi updated its RedX postpaid plans which said that they will provide faster 4G speeds to the customers and removed the claim entirely from the plans. But still, the RedX plan customers get the priority when they are trying to get through the customer support of the telco. The postpaid plans of Vi are now offering its customers new benefits. These new benefits are related to Zomato and MPL. More on the story ahead.

Vi Postpaid Plans MPL and Zomato Benefit

Vi offers a number of postpaid plans. The thing worth noting is that the two new benefits of MPL and Zomato are included with each plan. For the unaware, Zomato is a company which delivers food for its customers and MPL (Mobile Premier League) is an e-sports platform where you can win or lose money.

As for the Zomato benefit, the customers get up to Rs 200 off on their orders. Of course, there are terms and conditions related to the offer. Not every order is going to get Rs 200 off on the purchase. The discount will depend on the kind of bill amount that is generated at the point of purchase.

Coming to the MPL benefit, the customers are eligible to win Rs 125 MPL cash which they can use to play games in the e-sports platform and stand a chance to win some real cash. Zomato and MPL are both new benefits offered to the customers.

But there are still the old benefits which came with the Vi postpaid plans. The customers are still eligible to get Amazon Prime Video on the purchase of any of the postpaid plans offered by the telco. These two new benefits have also been added in the Vi RedX plan. The Vi RedX plan also offers additional OTT benefits to the customers such as Netflix for one complete year worth Rs 5,988. The customers also get Vi Movies and TV subscription with all the postpaid plans from the telco.