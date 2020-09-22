New JioPostpaid Plans Offer Netflix Mobile Subscription Worth Rs 199 per Month

Reliance Jio on Tuesday introduced its JioPostpaid Plus plans in multiple tiers including an Rs 1499 plan that provides users “unlimited data and voice” in the USA and UAE. The company said that its JioPostpaid Plus plans provides complimentary access to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. The largest telecom service provider in India said that its JioPostpaid Plus plans also offers “WiFi calling in India and abroad” along with “in-flight connectivity for Indian travellers travelling abroad.” The company said that the prime objective of the JioPostpaid Plus plans is to “provide superior services across connectivity, entertainment and experience.” However, the company has just updated its website which reveals more information regarding the Netflix subscription. JioPostpaid Plus plans come with Netflix Mobile subscription which costs Rs 199 per month if a customer chooses it separately. It is not Netflix Basic plan that costs Rs 499 per month.

All JioPostpaid Plus Plans Offer Netflix Mobile Membership

Reliance Jio’s new plans are surely impressive, but the company has just updated terms and conditions for the new plans. Reliance Jio officially confirmed that all the Plus postpaid plans come with Netflix Mobile subscription which is underwhelming. Even the Rs 1,499 is confirmed to offer just the basic Netflix Mobile subscription. Additionally, users will get Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership and not the Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership.

JioPostpaid Plus Plan Offers “Unlimited Data and Voice” in the USA and UAE

The Rs 1499 plan enables users to browse up to 300GB high speed data in India along with offering users “unlimited voice and SMS.” The users subscribing to the Rs 1499 plan will also receive complimentary access to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, similar to other JioPostpaid Plus plans.

Crucially, the company highlighted that its users subscribing to the Rs 1499 plan will also receive “unlimited data and voice” in the USA and UAE. However, as of press time on Tuesday, the company has not updated the terms and conditions for the “unlimited data and voice” scheme said to be applicable in the USA and UAE.

Reliance Jio said that its users on the Rs 1499 plan will be offered data rollover facility up to 500GB. The company said that its users on international roaming can dial Indian numbers for Rs 1 with WiFi calling facility.

JioPostpaid Plus Plans Available from September 24

The company enables users on the JioPostpaid Plus plans to have add-on numbers for Rs 250 per connection. The users on the JioPostpaid Plus plans can make international calls at Rs 50 paisa per minute.

Reliance Jio in a release highlighted that the JioPostpaid Plus service will be available from September 24, 2020. The users can purchase SIM cards from Jio Stores or opt for an home delivery of the SIM cards.

It has to be noted that Bharti Airtel offers an Rs 1599 plan that enables users to browse high speed data till 500GB with the company restricting the speeds to 80 kbps upon reaching the limit. The users subscribed to the Rs 1599 plan on Airtel will also receive complimentary access to Amazon Prime for one year along with 200 ISD minutes and 10% offer on international roaming packs. Airtel also offers users on the Rs 1599 plan to have an add-on connection for no additional cost.

Meanwhile, Vi offers an Rs 1099 plan dubbed as “RedX” providing users high speed data till 150GB along with unlimited calling and SMS facility. The RedX plan also offers an array of benefits such as one year complimentary access to Netflix worth Rs 5988 per year and one year complimentary membership to Amazon Prime. The users on the RedX plan can also access international and domestic lounges at no additional cost up to four times an year. Further, the company also enables its users on the Rs 1099 plan to make ISD calls at Rs 50 paise per minute and “special rates” to 14 countries.