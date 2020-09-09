ACT Fibernet has become a popular internet service provider and provides broadband service to a large number of Indians. In recent months, people have resorted to watching OTT content sitting in their homes because there is a lot of risk in going out. To make the streaming easier, ACT offers customers high-speed internet plans and along with that OTT benefit. There are many plans from ACT which come with the benefit of Netflix. If you pay for both Netflix and broadband connection, these plans from ACT might interest you. Keep reading ahead to know about the plans.

ACT Broadband Netflix Plans

The thing is, there is not one standard plan offered to the customers by ACT which is available across the country. Unlike Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber, ACT offers plans with different rates in different telecom circles of the country. ACT also offers some plans on which the customers of various telecom circles in India get the benefit of Netflix. The thing which you must remember is that Netflix special plans don’t offer Netflix for free but offer a cashback of up to Rs 500 on purchase of Netflix subscriptions.

Starting with plans from Bangalore, you can select from either of these plans — Storm, Blaze, Lightning, GIGA, and Incredible. All these plans will get you the benefit of Netflix and will help you in streaming without any worry of data or speed. The speed on these plans range from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and data ranges from 450GB to 3,500GB per month. Monthly rental on these plans ranges from Rs 1,085 to Rs 5,999. Once the data is exhausted, the speed drops to between 1 Mbps and 5 Mbps in these plans.

Coming to Delhi, customers can choose from either of these plans — Platinum Pro and Diamond. These are the only two plans from Delhi which are suitable for getting Netflix. The speed on these plans ranges from 200 Mbps to 300 Mbps. As for data, it ranges from 1,000GB to 1,500GB per month. Monthly rental of both these plans is Rs 1,049 for the Platinum Pro and Rs 1,349 for the Diamond. Post FUP limit, the speed for data reduces to 1 Mbps and 2 Mbps.

If you are living in Chennai, then you can select from either of the following plans — Storm, Blast Promo, Incredible, and Lightning. You get between 150 Mbps to 350 Mbps speed with these plans along with 1,000GB to 2,000GB data per month. Monthly rental of these plans ranges from Rs 1,075 to Rs 1,999. Once the data is exhausted, the speed of the data is reduced to 1 Mbps and 2 Mbps.

As for Hyderabad, there are multiple A-Max plans at Rs 1,075 and Rs 1,325 along with ACT GIGA at Rs 5,999 and Incredible at Rs 1,999 available for people who want the benefit of Netflix. Speed range on these plans falls between 100 Mbps and 1 Gbps along with 1,000GB and 2,000GB data. Post FUP data is over, speeds are reduced to between 3 Mbps and 10 Mbps.

There are Netflix plans available in more telecom circles and their pricing is also somewhat near the price ranges mentioned above. Speed and data benefits will differ from city to city.