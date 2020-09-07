Airtel Charges NCF From Xstream Fiber Users for OTT Content



Bharti Airtel on Sunday highlighted that the Over-the-Top (OTT) benefit will be provided every month to those Xstream Fiber users on the revamped plans opting for the Xstream Set-Top Box (STB). The development is on the heels of the company revamping its Xstream Fiber plans across India with Airtel introducing an Xstream Bundle enabling its users to access multiple OTT content platforms for no additional cost. The company on late Sunday refreshed its Xstream Fiber terms and conditions highlighting that the “OTT benefit will be offered every month” to users opting for the Xstream STB.

Bharti Airtel Charges Rs 1500 Refundable Security Deposit

Airtel said that the Xstream Bundle includes the Xstream STB, an Android 9 powered device that enables users to access live TV channels along with OTT content on the same box. However, the company highlighted that it charges Rs 1500 as “refundable security deposit” from its Xstream Fiber users opting for its plans priced at Rs 799 and above.

The company also said that the existing users on plans Rs 999 and above can also avail the Xstream STB on the payment of the “refundable security deposit.”

It was also said that the users “will need to purchase” its Direct-to-Home (DTH) pack priced at Rs 452 along with the STB. The company offers multiple DTH packs at Rs 452 including plans dedicated to movies, news, music, kids and general entertainment channels. Airtel also highlighted that its Rs 452 packs also includes around 225 Free-to-Air (FTA) channels translating to a combined total of over 300 channels including pay and FTA channels.

Airtel to Charge NCF from Xstream Fiber Users for OTT Content

Crucially, Airtel said that the users intending to use the STB for the OTT content are required to recharge for the network capacity fee (NCF) to access “services” on the Xstream STB. The company said that it would charge Rs 153 as the NCF each month. However, it was said that the users will be able to access over 225 FTA channels and mandatory DD channels on paying the NCF charges.

“The Box runs only till it has a positive balance in the account and will need to be recharged to continue using the services,” Airtel said on its website.

It has to be noted that Airtel since early August had been offering its Xstream STB under the refundable security deposit scheme to select Xstream Fiber users. However, the company had only provided access to Airtel Xstream and Amazon Prime Video to its Xstream Fiber users. Additionally, the company also offered its Xstream STB under the refundable security deposit scheme to its One Airtel users. The One Airtel plans enable users to combine multiple services such as Xstream Fiber and Digital TV connections under one bill.