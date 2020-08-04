Airtel Xstream Fiber Customers Can Upgrade to Xstream STB for Just Rs 1,500

Airtel Xstream Set-Top Box is an Android TV-based STB which comes for Rs 3,999 if a customer wants to buy a new connection. But for the existing customers of Airtel Digital TV, if they have an SD or HD Set-Top Box, they can get a new connection of Xstream Set-Top Box for just Rs 1,999 in addition with Rs 250 as the engineer visit charges. But with a new offer rolled out by Airtel, the Xstream Fiber customers of the company can get it at an even discounted price of Rs 1,500. Keep reading ahead to know more about the offer.

Airtel Xstream STB Upgrade Offer

This offer of an upgrade to the Xstream Set-Top Box for Rs 1,500 is only available for customers who not only have an Airtel Digital TV connection but also have an Xstream Fiber connection. People with only Digital TV connection or Fiber TV connection won’t be able to get a new connection under the benefit of this offer.

But that is not all. To activate the Xstream STB, the customer has to pay an additional Rs 452. It will provide the customer with a channel pack which can be used to watch Live TV. So the total cost a customer will have to pay for it will be Rs 1,942. The Rs 452 pack comes with high definition (HD) channels and offers a mix of movies, news, music, sports, and other entertainment channels. The customer does have the option to change the plan at a later stage in case they don’t want to continue with this particular plan and opt for another plan.

Also, the STB needs to be recharged every month for the box to stay active. The NCF (Network Capacity Fee) charge of Rs 153 needs to be paid to keep the box active.

However, the OTT content won’t be offered by Airtel to any of the customers with the Xstream STB. Yet, customers do have the option of signing-in through the OTT subscription benefits they get with Airtel Xstream Fiber – Xstream Premium and Amazon Prime Video.