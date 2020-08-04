Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime With 5020mAh Battery and MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India

Xiaomi is back in the Indian market with its latest offering Redmi 9 Prime. The Redmi 9 series has seen a lot of smartphones until now and another addition to the series will be Redmi 9 Prime. It is a budget-friendly smartphone which is coming with 4GB of RAM and expandable storage of up to 512GB. One of the highlights of the device is its big battery of 5020mAh. It is the largest battery on the Prime series of smartphones from Redmi. Let’s take a look at all the specifications, price, and availability of Redmi 9 Prime.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications and Features

The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display. There is Reading Mode 2.0 added for cutting out the blue light which will reduce the strain on your eyes when you are reading. Dark Mode based on Android 10 is there as well. The screen is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass technology.

It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which will deliver high performance and is optimised for gaming built on 12nm process. As for the GPU, there is ARM Mali-G52 clocked at 95MHz which also has the support of HyperEngine Game technology to enhance the gaming experience of a user. It comes with 4GB of LPDDRX RAM with up to 128GB storage. The good thing is that it is expandable up to 512GB with the microSD slot.

There is a quad camera setup in the rear, with a 13MP AI primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. One of the unique features of the camera is its kaleidoscope mode. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter.

The biggest battery in the Redmi Prime series features in this smartphone which is 5020mAh big and comes with 18W fast charging support. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack in the smartphone as well.

Redmi 9 Prime: Price and Availability

The base variant of Redmi 9 Prime comes with 4GB+64GB and is priced at Rs 9,999. The second variant comes with 4GB+128GB and is priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone is available in four colours – Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black. It will be available for sale on Prime Day on Amazon starting 6th August and also on the website of Mi.