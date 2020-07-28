Qualcomm Promises 50% Battery Top-up in 5 Mins with Quick Charge 5

Qualcomm Technologies on Monday announced Qualcomm Quick Charge 5, the latest flash charging standard of the company that promises to deliver 50% battery power in five minutes. The company said that the Quick Charge 5 offers “unprecedented mobile phone charging speed” along with “efficiency improvements” as compared to earlier versions. The Quick Charge 5 is said to support more than 100W charging speeds in a smartphone. Qualcomm said that the Quick Charge 5 also introduces new battery technology, accessories and safety features. The company said that the Quick Charge 5 uses Qualcomm Battery Saver and Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology to deliver “unparalleled efficiency” and aids in extending the battery life cycle of a device.

Quick Charge 5 Delivers 50% Battery Power in Five Minutes

The company said that the Quick Charge 5 is up to four times faster than the Quick Charge 4 solution while also offering up to 70% more efficiency. The Quick Charge 4 solution introduced in late 2016 promised 50% charge in 15 minutes. The company also released a Quick Charge 4+ solution in mid 2017 that was tipped to be 30% more efficient as compared to earlier versions.

“Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge,” Ev Roach, VP of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, said in the release. “We are proud to expand our technology portfolio and make accessible 100W+ charging a commercial reality.”

Qualcomm also said that the Quick Charge 5 is ten times more powerful than the Quick Charge 1 solution. The Quick Charge 5 is said to support 2S batteries and 20 Volts of power delivery.

“We work closely with manufacturers to create industry-leading devices that meet consumers’ demand for more immersive and accessible mobile experiences,” Roach said.

Quick Charge 5 Includes Multiple Safety Measures

The company said that the Quick Charge 5 solution includes 12 separate voltage, current and temperature protections including USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V. Further, the Quick Charge 5 is also said to run at 10 degrees celsius cooler than Quick Charge 4 solution.

The latest flash charging solution is said to be in the same footprint as the previous 45W solution that is said to aid users by cutting down on the need to purchase additional accessories.

Zhang Lei, vice president of Mi Phone, said in the release that Xiaomi users in the future will be able to experience the Quick Charge 5 solution.

“The latest generation of Quick Charge 5 not only provides superior charging capabilities but helps intelligently extend a device’s battery life and reduce thermal output,” Lei said. “In the future, more Xiaomi users will be able to enjoy high-speed, safe and superior charging experiences enabled by Quick Charge 5.”

Crucially, Qualcomm said that the Quick Charge 5 is expected to hit the market in the third quarter of 2020. The Quick Charge 5 solution is said to support the existing Snapdragon 865, 865+ platforms along with promised support for future premium and high-tier Snapdragon mobile platforms.

It has to be noted that Oppo on July 15 introduced 125W flash charge technology that promised to deliver up to 41% charge on a 4000 mAh battery in five minutes. Oppo also said that its 125W flash charge technology can also full charge a 4000 mAh battery in 20 minutes. The Qualcomm charging times in comparison were said to be based on the company tests on a 4500 mAh battery.