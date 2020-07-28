Google Pixel 4a Might Launch with Snapdragon 730 SoC and 6GB RAM on August 3

Google Pixel 4a has been in the news for a long time now. The smartphone is supposed to be the most affordable device in the flagship Pixel 4 series. As per the various sources available on the internet, Google Pixel 4a might launch on August 3, 2020. However, no official announcement has been made by Google regarding the launch of Pixel 4a. Earlier, a tipster revealed that the phone might be launched on July 13, 2020. But the company pushed the launch date. Since Google has not announced any official launch date for the device, the rumoured launch date must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Google Pixel 4a: Expected Specifications and Features

The Google Pixel 4a might feature a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display and will run on Android 10. Under the hood, the device might be powered by Snapdragon 730 chipset and 6GB RAM. Also, it might feature Adreno 618 GPU. As of internal storage, Google Pixel 4a might come with 128GB internal storage. The device was recently spotted on the Google Canada Store which showed a hole-punch design selfie camera and a square module for the rear camera. Google Pixel 4a battery might come with 18W fast charging support. The device has also been spotted on Google Canada Store with a matter black variant. Also, the device might come with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Google Pixel 4a: Expected Price and Availability

The Google Pixel 4a launch has been teased for a long time. Earlier it was expected that the device might be launched at the Android 11 event on June 3, 2020. Now, renowned tipster Jon Prosser on Twitter revealed that the device might be launched on August 3. Google Pixel 4a was also spotted on Google Canada Store. However, no official date has been revealed by the company regarding the launch of Google Pixel 4a. As of pricing and availability, Google Pixel 4a might come in two variants. The 64GB internal storage variant might be priced around Rs 22,400, whereas the 128GB internal storage might be priced around Rs 26,100.