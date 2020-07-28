BSNL Extends Bharat Fiber FTTH Plan with 300GB Data to October

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday extended its “Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346” plan to October 27, 2020. The Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346 plan was introduced in early 2020 in the Odisha circle with the plan enabling users to browse high speed data till 300GB. BSNL had earlier said that the Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346 plan would be valid till July 27, 2020. It has to be noted that the operator had earlier extended several other Bharat Fiber plans including the “300 GB Plan CS337” and the “500GB CUL” plans to September, 2020.

    BSNL Extends Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346 Plan to October

    The Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346 plan enables users to browse up to 40 Mbps speed till 300GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Additionally, BSNL enables users subscribed to Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346 plan to make unlimited local and STD calls. The Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346 plan is priced at Rs 600 per month with the plan also available for semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial subscription.

    The semi-annual pack of the Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346 plan is priced at Rs 3600 while the annual pack is priced at Rs 7200. Further, the operator charges Rs 14,400 from the users subscribing to the biennial pack of the Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346 plan while the triennial pack is priced at Rs 21,600.

    The operator offers one month, three months and four months of additional service for no extra cost to the users subscribing to the annual, biennial and triennial packs.

    BSNL Extends Bharat Fiber 300 GB Plan CS337 to September

    In June, BSNL had extended the 300 GB Plan CS337 plan to September 9, 2020. Similar to the Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346 plan, the 300 GB Plan CS337 enables users to browse up to 40 Mbps speed till 300GB.

    Further, BSNL limits the speeds to 1 Mbps upon reaching the 300GB on the 300 GB Plan CS337. The operator also offers unlimited local and STD calls to the users subscribed to the 300 GB Plan CS337. The 300 GB Plan CS337 is priced at Rs 499 per month with the plan restricted to Kolkata, Rajasthan, Sikkim and West Bengal circles.

