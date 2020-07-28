BSNL Set to Hike Landline Fixed Monthly Charges from August

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Odisha Circle announced that the fixed monthly charges of various landline plans will be hiked from August 1, 2020. The development shared by the BSNL Odisha circle on its website highlighted that the fixed monthly charges of landline plans will be hiked in the range of Rs 4 to Rs 30. BSNL offers five major landline plans in the Odisha circle with the base plan priced at Rs 129 while the top-tier plan carries the price tag of Rs 495. The operator is said to increase the entry level plans by Rs 20 while the mid-tier plans are set to be hiked by Rs 30.

BSNL to Revise Landline Fixed Monthly Charges from August

The base plan priced at Rs 129 offers users unlimited calling within BSNL network and Rs 100 worth of calls to other networks. The calls to other networks are charged at Rs 1 per minute beyond the free minutes. BSNL said that the base plan will now carry a fixed monthly charge of Rs 149 per month from August 1, 2020.

Similarly, BSNL has revised the fixed monthly charge of its “General FMC 180 Rural” plan priced from Rs 180 per month to Rs 199 per month. The General FMC 180 Rural offers Rs 180 worth of free calls to any network. The operator charges Rs 1 per minute to calls on the BSNL network and Rs 1.20 per minute to calls on other networks beyond the free units.

The state-run operator has also revised the prices of its Rs 249 plan dubbed “Rural All CUL” to Rs 279 per month. The Rural All CUL plan enables users to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network. However, the Rural All CUL plan is said to be available in limited locations across the Odisha circle.

BSNL Hikes Fixed Monthly Charges of Top-Tier Landline Plans

BSNL offers a “Value All CUL” plan priced at Rs 299 per month with 250 free calls to BSNL and other networks. The operator charges a flat rate of Rs 1.20 per minute for calls to both BSNL and other networks. BSNL has highlighted that the Rs 299 plan will be revised to Rs 329 from August 1, 2020.

The top-tier BSNL Special Rent 495 Plan that enables users to make 500 calls a month has been revised to Rs 499 per month from Rs 495. The operator charges Rs 1.10 to calls on both BSNL network and other networks beyond the free minutes.

It has to be noted that BSNL offers unlimited free calls to users on the General FMC 180 Rural plan and above between 10.30 pm to 6 am each day. Further, the operator also provides unlimited free calls to BSNL and other networks on all Sundays.

Additionally, BSNL said that the Aseem mobile plan that enables users to receive an virtual landline number will also be revised from August 1. The Aseem service lets users to forward all the incoming calls on the virtual number to a mobile or landline as selected by the user at the time of registration. The operator currently offers the Aseem service for a price of Rs 99 for six months with BSNL reducing the validity to four months effective from August 1.