BSNL Introduces New Work from Home Data Vouchers with up to 70GB Data

Working from home has become the new normal for millions of Indians. But to work at home, the most important thing required is the internet. While the internet has become a lot cheaper than what most of us assumed three or four years back, you still want to save money while purchasing data special tariff vouchers (STVs). A few hours back, BSNL Chennai announced via its Twitter handle three new offers for their customers. One of the offers is the introduction of new work from home data STVs offering up to 70GB data. Let’s take a look at all the offers.

BSNL New Data STVs

There are two new work from home data STVs which are launched by BSNL. The first one is of Rs 151. The new Rs 151 data STV offers 40GB of free data and comes with a validity of 30 days. The selfcare keyword for this data voucher is STV DATA151.

Then there is another new data STV announced. It is of Rs 251 and comes with more benefits. With the new Rs 251 data STV, the customer would get 70GB of free data which will be valid till 30 days. The selfcare keyword for this data voucher is STV DATA251.

Full Talk Time With Top-Up of Rs 60

BSNL is running another promotional offer right now for the next 15 days, from July 23rd and August 6th 2020. This offer is for getting a full talk time with a top of Rs 60. It is not like the normal full usage value offer which is only valid of 3 days, it is valid for a complete 15 days.

FRC108 Promotional Offer

BSNL offers an FRC108 plan wherein it offers unlimited voice calling also for MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi. Along with that, the plan also brings 1GB of data everyday with internet speed reduced to 80 Kbps post FUP limit.

The validity of this plan is only for 28 days. But BSNL in a promotional offer for its FRC108 plan has increased the validity of the plan to 60 days. This promotional offer is active till 90 days from today meaning it will end on October 20, 2020.