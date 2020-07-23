Asus ROG Phone 3 With 6,000mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup Launched in India, Priced at Rs 49,999



Asus ROG Phone 3 has been launched in the Indian market. The new offering by Asus is the latest addition in the gaming-oriented smartphones of the company. Asus ROG Phone 3 features high-end specifications which will cater to the gaming needs of customers. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset. Also, the smartphone features clip-on AeroActive Cooler 3 accessory which comes with a kickstand and built-in fan to reduce the heating of the smartphone by up to 4-degree Celsius. Apart from this Asus ROG Phone 3, the company has also launched various accessories and case for the smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Features and Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 270Hz sampling rate. Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with 12GB RAM and Adreno 650 GPU. As of internal storage, the device comes with 256GB internal storage which is not expandable. However, the smartphone comes with NTFS support for external USB hard drives.

Coming to the camera specifications, Asus ROG Phone 3 features triple camera setup which houses 64MP primary camera, 13MP secondary camera with 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and 5MP tertiary sensor with the macro lens. Towards the front, the device comes with a 24MP selfie camera sensor which allows video recording up to 1080p quality.

Asus ROG Phone 3 features a massive 6000mAh battery which also comes with 30W fast charging support. Since the smartphone is gaming-centric, it also comes with dual front-facing speakers which features noise reduction technology. Connectivity and sensor options of the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, 4G LTE, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, fingerprint sensor, ultrasonic sensors and many more.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Pricing and Availability

Asus ROG Phone 3 is available in two different variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999 whereas 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 57,999. The smartphone will go live on sale through leading E-commerce platform Flipkart starting from August 6 at 12.00 PM. The high-end variant of the Asus ROG Phone 3 will come with AeroActive Cooler 3 accessory.