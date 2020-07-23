Asus ROG Phone 3 With 6,000mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup Launched in India, Priced at Rs 49,999

Asus ROG Phone 3 sale in India will start from August 6 at 12.00 PM, and it will be available through leading E-commerce platform Flipkart

By July 23rd, 2020 AT 2:02 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    asus-rog-phone3-6000mah-battery-triple-camera-india
    Asus ROG Phone 3 has been launched in the Indian market. The new offering by Asus is the latest addition in the gaming-oriented smartphones of the company. Asus ROG Phone 3 features high-end specifications which will cater to the gaming needs of customers. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset. Also, the smartphone features clip-on AeroActive Cooler 3 accessory which comes with a kickstand and built-in fan to reduce the heating of the smartphone by up to 4-degree Celsius. Apart from this Asus ROG Phone 3, the company has also launched various accessories and case for the smartphone.

    Asus ROG Phone 3: Features and Specifications

    Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 270Hz sampling rate. Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with 12GB RAM and Adreno 650 GPU. As of internal storage, the device comes with 256GB internal storage which is not expandable. However, the smartphone comes with NTFS support for external USB hard drives.

    Coming to the camera specifications, Asus ROG Phone 3 features triple camera setup which houses 64MP primary camera, 13MP secondary camera with 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and 5MP tertiary sensor with the macro lens. Towards the front, the device comes with a 24MP selfie camera sensor which allows video recording up to 1080p quality.

    Asus ROG Phone 3 features a massive 6000mAh battery which also comes with 30W fast charging support. Since the smartphone is gaming-centric, it also comes with dual front-facing speakers which features noise reduction technology. Connectivity and sensor options of the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, 4G LTE, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, fingerprint sensor, ultrasonic sensors and many more.

    Asus ROG Phone 3: Pricing and Availability

    Asus ROG Phone 3 is available in two different variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999 whereas 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 57,999. The smartphone will go live on sale through leading E-commerce platform Flipkart starting from August 6 at 12.00 PM. The high-end variant of the Asus ROG Phone 3 will come with AeroActive Cooler 3 accessory.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Asus ROG Phone 3 With 6,000mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup Launched in India, Priced at Rs 49,999

    Asus ROG Phone 3 has been launched in the Indian market. The new offering by Asus is the latest addition...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Introduces New Work from Home Data Vouchers with up to 70GB Data

    Working from home has become the new normal for millions of Indians. But to work at home, the most important...

    module-4-img

    Samsung to Unveil New Mobiles, TV, Home Appliances in September Event

    Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said that the company will host an virtual “Life Unstoppable” event on September 2, 2020. The...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Telecom Operators Request DoT to Allocate 26GHz Spectrum Band in 5G Trials

    module-4-img

    VIL Brings all Idea Postpaid Customers Under Vodafone RED to Offer Unified Services

    module-4-img

    Google Meet Increased Security for Education Meetings and More

    module-4-img

    Netflix Lands on Nest Hub and Hub Max, Rs 349 Plan Under Testing in India