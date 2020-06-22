Asus ROG Phone 2 Back on Flipkart With a New Price of Rs 39,999

Asus ROG Phone 2 has come back in the stocks of Flipkart with a new price which is Rs 2,000 more than its older price

By June 22nd, 2020 AT 6:20 PM
    Asus ROG Phone 2 went out of stock a few days back due to the global pandemic. Asus promised its customers that their second-generation gaming smartphone will be back in supply soon, and now it has. Flipkart has got a fresh stock of the smartphone and the sales have started today on June 22, 2020. But the price of the device has been increased. This is because the Government of India increased the GST rates for smartphones from 12% to 18%. At the same time, the value of Indian Rupee has depreciated against the dollar significantly as well.

    Asus ROG Phone 2 New Price

    The Asus ROG Phone 2 new price after the new GST rates and currency depreciation should have been Rs 42,554 which is approximately 12% higher than its older price. But Asus has decided to sell it at a lower price point of Rs 39,999 saving their customers Rs 2,554. It is worthy to note that the smartphone was launched last year at a price of Rs 37,999. Asus has decided to absorb the Rs 2,554 as a gesture to appreciate all the love their fans have shown to the device. So the new effective price for the customers for this device will be Rs 39,999 which is Rs 2,000 more than its older price of Rs 37,999.

    Asus ROG Phone 2 Specifications

    The Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080×2340 resolution. The highlight of its display is the 120Hz refresh rate with 10-bit HDR Support. Asus has developed the device keeping it focused on enhancing the gaming experience of their customers. It also has a 240Hz sampling rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

    To serve the gaming needs for a longer time and still deliver powerful performances, you get a 6000mAh battery under the hood. It comes with a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a secondary camera of 13MP. For clicking selfies, you get a 24MP lens. One must know about the device is that it comes with a single SIM card slot only.

