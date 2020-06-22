JioFiber Users Will Now Get Free ZEE5 Premium Subscription on Select Broadband Plans

ZEE5 Premium will now be available to the JioFiber users for free who are subscribing for the Silver plan and above

By June 22nd, 2020 AT 7:15 PM
  • JioFiber
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    ZEE5 is one of the most popular OTT platforms in India and it has Premium subscription as well. It is particularly famous for providing rich local content to Indian customers. JioFiber users will now be able to access the ZEE5 Premium content for free. At the moment, Airtel Xstream Fiber customers are availed with the benefit of free ZEE5 Premium subscription when they purchase any of the fiber plans. But now, JioFiber users will also get the free ZEE5 Premium subscription when they purchase select plans from the telco. ZEE5 has a separate library of content which is marked only for the Premium users. The Premium content could only be unlocked by paying a subscription fee. But the JioFiber users will get it for free now.

    JioFiber Users With Silver Plan and Above to Get the Benefit

    However, this benefit or bonus is not for every JioFiber user. There are multiple plans which JioFiber offers. Customers purchasing the Silver Plan and above will only get this benefit. In the Premium content library of ZEE5, there are 4,500+ movies and 120+ original shows which the JioFiber customers will be able to access. ZEE5 offers content in over 12 different languages serving the needs of different people. Very soon, the ZEE5 will also be integrated into the JioTV+ app which will ensure that customers get access to seamless entertainment content at their convenience.

    ZEE5 India Happy With the Partnership

    Vice President, Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India, Mr Manpreet Bumrah, said, “As India’s Entertainment Super-App, ZEE5’s focus has always been on delivering the best of entertainment to every segment of our diverse audiences through custom plans. This association is in line with our vision to further consolidate our presence across the country by leveraging the synergies between the two iconic consumer brands. And this step will benefit the users of Jio and ZEE5 by bringing the convenience of streaming a choice of content, be it shows, originals or popular movies. With the lockdown, we have witnessed a significant uptick in subscriptions and streaming on our platform and this integration will help us keep JioFiber customers engaged and entertained, across spectrum of devices.”

    Very recently, Reliance Jio has added Amazon Prime subscription benefit as well to the JioFiber customers. Overall, JioFiber users now get free access to various OTT services like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Voot, JioCinema and JioSaavn.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Govt May Slash Fixed Broadband License Fee to Drive Adoption

    According to a Bloomberg report, license fee on adjusted gross revenue earned from households for providing fixed-line broadband services will...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea and Airtel Might Have to Incur Massive Payouts if Not for Chinese Telecom Gear Deals

    The ongoing geopolitical situations between India and China are showing adverse results in the telecom industry. Earlier the government was...

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G Roll Out Stalled by Vested Interests: BSNL Employees Union

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Employees Union (EU) on Thursday said that the delay in the roll out of BSNL...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Realme C11 With iPhone 11 Pro-Esque Camera Module and Helio G35 SoC Arriving Soon

    module-4-img

    Broadband Connection For Your Home: Choosing Between Wired and Wireless Internet

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Truly Unlimited Plans to Come With Extended Validity of Shaw Academy

    module-4-img

    Multi TV Connection Charges With Tata Sky: All You Need to Know