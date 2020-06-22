JioFiber Users Will Now Get Free ZEE5 Premium Subscription on Select Broadband Plans

ZEE5 is one of the most popular OTT platforms in India and it has Premium subscription as well. It is particularly famous for providing rich local content to Indian customers. JioFiber users will now be able to access the ZEE5 Premium content for free. At the moment, Airtel Xstream Fiber customers are availed with the benefit of free ZEE5 Premium subscription when they purchase any of the fiber plans. But now, JioFiber users will also get the free ZEE5 Premium subscription when they purchase select plans from the telco. ZEE5 has a separate library of content which is marked only for the Premium users. The Premium content could only be unlocked by paying a subscription fee. But the JioFiber users will get it for free now.

JioFiber Users With Silver Plan and Above to Get the Benefit

However, this benefit or bonus is not for every JioFiber user. There are multiple plans which JioFiber offers. Customers purchasing the Silver Plan and above will only get this benefit. In the Premium content library of ZEE5, there are 4,500+ movies and 120+ original shows which the JioFiber customers will be able to access. ZEE5 offers content in over 12 different languages serving the needs of different people. Very soon, the ZEE5 will also be integrated into the JioTV+ app which will ensure that customers get access to seamless entertainment content at their convenience.

ZEE5 India Happy With the Partnership

Vice President, Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India, Mr Manpreet Bumrah, said, “As India’s Entertainment Super-App, ZEE5’s focus has always been on delivering the best of entertainment to every segment of our diverse audiences through custom plans. This association is in line with our vision to further consolidate our presence across the country by leveraging the synergies between the two iconic consumer brands. And this step will benefit the users of Jio and ZEE5 by bringing the convenience of streaming a choice of content, be it shows, originals or popular movies. With the lockdown, we have witnessed a significant uptick in subscriptions and streaming on our platform and this integration will help us keep JioFiber customers engaged and entertained, across spectrum of devices.”

Very recently, Reliance Jio has added Amazon Prime subscription benefit as well to the JioFiber customers. Overall, JioFiber users now get free access to various OTT services like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Voot, JioCinema and JioSaavn.