Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM Variant Launched in India at Rs 9,999

Realme Narzo 10A was launched in India last month in a single 3GB of RAM variant. Now, Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant in India. The first sale of the Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM model is scheduled for June 23 at 12 PM. The Realme Narzo 10A has made its space in the Indian market in just one month. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and it is still the only smartphone to feature the G70 SoC. There are various other features which will intrigue the customers. Realme is also offering various cashback offers to customers who are purchasing the Realme Narzo 10A.

Realme Narzo 10A: Features and Specifications

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720X1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and Realme UI. Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 10A is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Now the Realme Narzo 10A is also available in 4GB RAM variant for faster performance.

Talking about camera specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A has a triple camera setup with 12MP primary camera, 2MP portrait shooter and 2MP macro shooter lens. Towards the front, the Realme Narzo 10A has a 5MP camera. One of the intriguing features of the Realme Narzo 10A is the massive 5000mAh battery that also supports 10W reverse charging.

Realme Narzo 10A: Pricing and Availability

The Realme Narzo 10A 3GB RAM and 32GB variant was priced at Rs 8,499. The new 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 9,999. The first sale of the 4GB RAM variant of the Realme Narzo 10A will go live on June 23 at 12 PM. As of colour options both the variant of the smartphone will be available in two colour options which are So White and So Blue.

Talking about availability, the device is available on the official website of Realme and leading E-commerce platform Flipkart. Also, the Realme Narzo 10A is available in offline stores but in selected states which are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Gujrat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.