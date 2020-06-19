Motorola One Fusion to Come With Android 10, HD+ Display and Snapdragon 710 SoC

Motorola One Fusion is the device which people have been waiting for quite some time now. It was surprising when Motorola came out with the Motorola One Fusion+ first instead of the supposedly base variant of the series- the Motorola One Fusion. Now, the Motorola One Fusion has been spotted in the Google Play Console listing. The listing shows the image of the device with some changes in the design when compared to the Motorola One Fusion+. As of now, no information has been released about the pricing of the product.

Motorola One Fusion: Expected Specifications

First of all, according to the listing of the device in Google Play Console, it will come with the Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB of RAM. The processor comes with two Kyro 360 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. GPU is the Adreno 616 clocked at 500MHz. These are all the specifications listed in the Google Play Console. But it is expected that the smartphone will come with Android 10 along with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution display at a 280ppi pixel density. The Motorola One Fusion might feature a 6.5-inch display and come with 64GB of internal storage.

For additional security, there might be a fingerprint scanner at the rear of the body. As for the pop-up selfie camera of the device, it might be removed by Motorola. Instead of that, there is a water-drop style notch. The layout of the buttons is on the right side of the phone which seems similar as of Motorola One Fusion+.

Motorola One Fusion Price

As for the price of the Motorola One Fusion, there is no information released as of yet. But it is expected that it might be lesser than the price of Motorola One Fusion+ which is launched in India recently for Rs 16,999. It is expected to be a budget phone at the end of the day. The Motorola One Fusion+ comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast-charging technology.