Motorola One Fusion+ Launched in India at Rs 16,999: 64MP Quad-Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G in Tow

Motorola is moving very aggressively in terms of launching products in India. The Motorola One Fusion+ is launched in India now and it is the fourth consecutive product from the smartphone manufacturer in the last two months. The Motorola One Fusion+ has some amazing specs for a very low price. The smartphone was developed in Chicago at the company’s headquarters but is manufactured in India to cater to the needs of Indian customers. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. To know more about the device, keep reading ahead.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

The Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a 6.5-inch Total Vision Full HD+ display and stretches completely from edge to edge. There is no notch on the screen as there is a pop-up selfie camera. There is 25% more colour range and the device also comes with HDR 10 certification. As for the sound system, you get 4x better bass performance and cleaner vocals. The phone comes in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Performance will be taken care by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Coming to the cameras of the device. There is a quad-camera setup at the back of the device with a 64MP lens as the primary sensor. Then there is 118 degrees ultra-wide-angle lens along with a dedicated macro lens and depth sensor. The camera is equipped with quad-pixel technology and will also allow you to capture really great pictures even in low lights. The pop-up selfie camera of the device has a 16MP lens.

Another interesting thing that you should know about the Motorola One Fusion+ is that you can expand the storage capacity to 1TB. There is also a 5000mAh battery which can last more than a day. Talking about the standby time of the device, take comfort in knowing that it is 23 days. For charging, it comes with TurboPower technology which Motorola claims is capable of charging your device for 11 hours worth of battery in just 15 minutes.

Motorola One Fusion+ Price

The sale of the device will start from June 24 and it is priced at Rs 16,999. There are two colour variants in which the device is available – Moonlight White and Twilight Blue. You can purchase the device from Flipkart once the sale starts.