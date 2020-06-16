India Gains 5 Places in Mobile Broadband Speeds, Still Behind Pakistan and Nepal

India has registered a five place gain on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile broadband speeds in May as the country with four major telecom operators took the 127th spot on the charts. Ookla, the company engaged in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, maintains a Speedtest Global Index that compares internet speed data of countries around the world on a monthly basis. According to Ookla, the data for the Speedtest Global Index is derived “from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people” on its Speedtest platform each month.

India Gains Five Places on the Speedtest Global Index

In its latest rankings released on Monday, Ookla’s data reveals that India has registered 11.37 Mbps of average download speeds on mobile and an average upload speed of 4.33 Mbps. The data indicates a slight jump in the mobile download and upload speeds as India recorded 9.81 Mbps download speeds on mobile and upload speeds of 3.98 Mbps in April.

India’s neighbours Pakistan took the 113th spot on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile broadband speeds followed by Sri Lanka while Nepal took the 119th spot. Bangladesh maintained its position at the 130th spot on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile broadband speeds.

Further, the global average download speed on mobile is said to be 33.71 Mbps in May while the upload speeds touched 10.89 Mbps. South Korea with an average mobile download speed of 100.22 Mbps and an average upload speed of 17.81 Mbps continued its position at the top of the standings. The United Arab Emirates jumped two places to take the second spot while China, Qatar and Netherlands rounded up the top five on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile broadband speeds.

India Drops Three Places on Fixed Broadband Index

India registered a three places drop to 74th in the fixed broadband space as the country registered an average download speed of 35.96 Mbps and upload speeds of 32.60 Mbps in May. According to Ookla’s data, India registered an average fixed broadband download speed of 35.84 Mbps and an upload speed of 32.36 Mbps in April.

Bangladesh is ranked 101 on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband speeds in May followed by Sri Lanka at 103rd spot. Further, Nepal dropped a place to 119th on the list while Pakistan maintained its 157th spot on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband speeds.

The global average download speed on fixed broadband is said to be 76.94 Mbps while upload speeds touched 41.09 Mbps in May. With an average download speed of 205.13 Mbps and an upload speed of 213.88 Mbps, Singapore maintained its position at the top of the charts. Hong Kong, Thailand, Romania and Switzerland rounded up the top five on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband speeds in May.