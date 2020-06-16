The Nokia 5310 is making its way to the Indian market. It is inspired by the Nokia 5310 Xpress Music. The device comes with its own FM radio (which can be played with or without wire) and MP3 player. There are two speakers on the front of the phone which are quite powerful. It comes with a battery which is built to last. The Nokia 5310 has already been launched outside India. But now the device is launched in India and sales will be starting from June 23. For the initial four weeks, customers can only purchase this device online. After that, the Nokia 5310 will also be available in retail outlets across India.

Nokia 5310: Specifications and Features

You can listen to music on the go with the help of a dedicated MP3 player and FM Radio which come with the device. You can carry more and more music with yourself with the help of expandable storage of the Nokia 5310. Talking about the loudness of the speakers, they can go as high as up to 105 phons which is enough to fill a whole room with the sound. There are also dedicated music buttons which will help you adjust volume and change soundtracks easily.

Coming to the design of the device, it comes with a two-tone colourway. There is a beautiful round design and the display glass is a little curved and the device will perfectly fit in your hands. It has a numeric and ergonomic keypad along with five-way navigation keys. The device will run on Nokia Featurephone OS and will be very easy to use. Sadly, the feature phone lacks 4G connectivity which is a bummer in 2020.

Nokia 5310: Price in India

The Nokia 5310 will be available in two colour options — Black/Red and White/Red. The best buy recommended for the device is Rs 3,399 for the dual SIM variant. The microSD card required is sold separately. The storage can be expanded up to 32GB with the microSD card. In Standby mode, you can stay connected up to 22 days without charging your device. In a single charge, you can get up to 20.7 hours of talk time, says HMD Global.