Nokia Can Help BSNL Start 4G Services in 4-5 Months

Government-owned telco BSNL has been trying to bring their 4G services to the market for very long now. But it has seen quite a few roadblocks. One of the problems that BSNL recently faced is getting the equipment from MNCs outside and taking their help in expanding their 4G network throughout India. BSNL was questioned on getting equipment from foreign companies as it directly goes against the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Indian government. But Sanjay Malik, Head & Senior Vice President, Nokia, said that Nokia can help BSNL in starting their 4G services in four to five months.

Recommendations for BSNL

Sanjay Malik has some recommendations for BSNL.. The government-owned telco should be fast in executing policy framework. The Indian government was really quick in coming ahead with a revival package for BSNL, but it wasn’t executed as fast. The COVID-19 pandemic has also been a contributing factor in it. Before the pandemic, BSNL was indeed going at a good speed for implementing all the measures. Malik believes that if BSNL wants to survive in Indian telecom space, then it needs to come out with 4G services really fast. This news was first reported by BusinessLine.

BSNL Should Clear Dues with Nokia

BSNL could purchase a 100% more expansion in the Phase-8 tender. This expansion tender was a part of the offering for which Nokia was competing as well. So if BSNL needs to move fast, one way to go about it would be to proceed with the expansion tender. But from Nokia’s perspective, Nokia can help BSNL in starting 4G services in four to five months only. But for that, BSNL will have to clear all of its dues that are there with Nokia. Nokia and BSNL are already in discussions amongst themselves and other authorities which will help in the clearing of dues. BSNL can also make an opportunity for itself out of the global pandemic as other telecom operators have done. But for that, it needs to move fast and in the right direction without making mistakes.