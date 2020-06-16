Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 with 30000mAh Battery and Dedicated Low-Current Mode Launched

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 features a dedicated low-current mode for charging various accessories like smart bands and earbuds

By June 16th, 2020 AT 10:15 AM
  • Accessories
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Xiaomi is launching the world’s best power banks with an affordable price structure. Recently, Xiaomi has launched a 30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition. The power bank has been specially designed for people who spend time outdoors and don’t get the time to charge their smartphones. The new power bank by Xiaomi will be able to charge three devices at a single time. Not only this, but 30,000 mAh Mi Power Bank will also offer 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C support. The global launch of the power bank is still under the darkness. However, customers can expect that the 30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 will be launched soon in the global markets.

    Mi Power Bank 3: Specifications and Features

    The new Mi Power Bank 3 features a polycarbonate-ABS (PC-ABS) chassis that has non-slip finish. As of physical dimensions, the power bank measures 160.5×96.5x44mm and weighs 657.9grams. Mi Power Bank 3 has been specially equipped with 30,000 mAh battery by the company to allow the customers to charge their smartphones for over 10 times. There are two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port along with one micro USB. The USB Type-C supports 18W fast charging, and the port can also be used to charge the power bank itself.

    Xiaomi claims that the new power bank can charge Mi 10 or Redmi K30 Pro 4.5 times where iPhone SE (2020) can be charged for 10.5 times. Not only this, but the power bank can also charge iPhone 11 in 4.5 hours. Xiaomi has also claimed that using the 30W fast charger, the new power bank can be fully charged in 7.5 hours. The Mi Power Bank 3 has a special low-current mode which can charge up accessories such as smart bands and earbuds. For safety purposes, the power bank has a proprietary circuit chip for device safety.

    Mi Power Bank 3: Pricing and Availability

    The Mi Power Bank 3 is available for pre-bookings in China through the official global website of Xiaomi and JD.com, whereas the availability of the power bank is scheduled on June 18. Xiaomi has not announced the global launch date of the new power bank. However, it is expected that the power bank will be launched soon. As of pricing, the new Mi Power Bank 3 has been priced at CYN 169 (approx. Rs 1,800.)

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia Can Help BSNL Start 4G Services in 4-5 Months

    Government-owned telco BSNL has been trying to bring their 4G services to the market for very long now. But it...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 with 30000mAh Battery and Dedicated Low-Current Mode Launched

    Xiaomi is launching the world’s best power banks with an affordable price structure. Recently, Xiaomi has launched a 30000mAh Mi...

    module-4-img

    Set-Top Box Prices of Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2h Compared

    Tata Sky is the leading DTH operator of India. Some of the other DTH operators such as Airtel Digital TV,...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Upcoming Google Stick to Boot Android TV and Offer Auto Low Latency Mode

    module-4-img

    BSNL Voice Only STVs Start at Just Rs 19 and Offer Unlimited Calling Benefit

    module-4-img

    Hathway Launches 200 Mbps Broadband Plan at an Effective Monthly Price of Rs 899

    module-4-img

    Nokia 5310 Feature Phone India Launch Set for June 16