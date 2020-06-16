Xiaomi is launching the world’s best power banks with an affordable price structure. Recently, Xiaomi has launched a 30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition. The power bank has been specially designed for people who spend time outdoors and don’t get the time to charge their smartphones. The new power bank by Xiaomi will be able to charge three devices at a single time. Not only this, but 30,000 mAh Mi Power Bank will also offer 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C support. The global launch of the power bank is still under the darkness. However, customers can expect that the 30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 will be launched soon in the global markets.

Mi Power Bank 3: Specifications and Features

The new Mi Power Bank 3 features a polycarbonate-ABS (PC-ABS) chassis that has non-slip finish. As of physical dimensions, the power bank measures 160.5×96.5x44mm and weighs 657.9grams. Mi Power Bank 3 has been specially equipped with 30,000 mAh battery by the company to allow the customers to charge their smartphones for over 10 times. There are two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port along with one micro USB. The USB Type-C supports 18W fast charging, and the port can also be used to charge the power bank itself.

Xiaomi claims that the new power bank can charge Mi 10 or Redmi K30 Pro 4.5 times where iPhone SE (2020) can be charged for 10.5 times. Not only this, but the power bank can also charge iPhone 11 in 4.5 hours. Xiaomi has also claimed that using the 30W fast charger, the new power bank can be fully charged in 7.5 hours. The Mi Power Bank 3 has a special low-current mode which can charge up accessories such as smart bands and earbuds. For safety purposes, the power bank has a proprietary circuit chip for device safety.

Mi Power Bank 3: Pricing and Availability

The Mi Power Bank 3 is available for pre-bookings in China through the official global website of Xiaomi and JD.com, whereas the availability of the power bank is scheduled on June 18. Xiaomi has not announced the global launch date of the new power bank. However, it is expected that the power bank will be launched soon. As of pricing, the new Mi Power Bank 3 has been priced at CYN 169 (approx. Rs 1,800.)