Set-Top Box Prices of Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2h Compared

Different DTH operators offer different types of Set-Top Boxes and all of them are priced at different rates

By June 16th, 2020 AT 7:02 AM
  • DTH & Cable
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Tata Sky is the leading DTH operator of India. Some of the other DTH operators such as Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and d2h also have a good market share in the TV subscription industry. But to avail DTH services, you need a Set-Top Box. Set-Top Boxes don’t come for free though, you need to pay a certain fee for it. There are different types of Set-Top Boxes and there are different prices for each of them. Let’s take a look at the prices of the STBs from different companies.

    Tata Sky Set-Top-Box Price

    Tata Sky is offering a total of four STBs. The Tata Sky SD STB comes for Rs 1,499 and will not support HD channel packs. The Tata Sky HD STB which is also the best selling STB from the DTH operator comes for Rs 1,499 as well and will support HD channel packs. Then there is the Tata Sky 4K STB which is priced at Rs 6,400. The most expensive STB from Tata Sky is Tata Sky+ HD and comes for Rs 9,300. Another STB from Tata Sky is Tata Sky Binge+ which gives you access to Live TV and OTT content when connected to the internet for Rs 3,999.

    Airtel Digital TV Set-Top Box Price

    Airtel Digital TV offers three different kinds of STBs to its customers. The cheapest one is the SD- Standard Definition Box which is priced at Rs 1,100. You can get the HD STB from the DTH operator by paying just Rs 200 more, which is Rs 1,300. Then there is the Xstream Box which is priced at Rs 3,639 and comes with in-built Chromecast and offers access to major OTT content platforms.

    Dish TV Set-Top Box Price

    Dish TV is offering three Set-Top Boxes to its customers. The cheapest one comes for Rs 1,490 and offers standard definition quality. The other one offers HD video quality and comes for Rs 1,590. Then there is the DishSMRT HUB which comes for Rs 2,499 and allows people to downloads apps and games from the Google Play Store.

    d2h Set-Top-Box Price

    d2h is offering four different STBs to its customers. The first one is the Digital Set-Top Box and it comes for Rs 1,499. The second one is the Digital HD Set-Top Box and it comes for Rs 1,599. The third one is the HD RF Set-Top Box and it comes for Rs 1,799. The most expensive STB is the HD RF Set Top Box with Magicstick and it comes for Rs 2,198.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

