Hathway Launches 200 Mbps Broadband Plan at an Effective Monthly Price of Rs 899

Hathway Broadband has finally introduced its high-speed 200 Mbps broadband plan in Hyderabad city. Competing with Airtel Xstream Fiber, Hathway is offering the 200 Mbps broadband plan at an effective price of Rs 899. For the unaware, Airtel Xstream Fiber also has a 200 Mbps plan priced at Rs 999 in Hyderabad city. This new 200 Mbps plan from Hathway Broadband can be availed only in three months subscription model. The plan comes with 1000GB FUP limit per month along with 3 Mbps after FUP speeds. The new plan, as listed on Hathway’s official website, is currently available only in select parts of Hyderabad city. These are not the fastest speeds offered by Hathway as the Internet Service Provider is providing 300 Mbps speeds in Chennai city for a long time. Continue reading to know more about the 200 Mbps broadband plan by Hathway.

Hathway 200 Mbps Broadband Plan: FUP Limit and Pricing Detailed

Alongside launching the 200 Mbps broadband plan in Hyderabad, Hathway also reduced its offerings in the city. To recall, Hathway used to provide wide-range of broadband plans with different speeds ranging from 25 Mbps to 150 Mbps. However, it is now providing just three broadband plans in the city- 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps.

As for the 200 Mbps plan launched now, it is available for subscription only in three months package and it costs Rs 2,697 (effective price of Rs 899 per month). We have reached to Hathway’s regional office in Hyderabad for more details regarding the new plan. Users can avail the plan in only three months package for now and the company will also provide a free-to-use Wi-Fi router. Hathway is also waiving off installation charges for the users who choose the 200 Mbps plan. The price mentioned above is excluding taxes.

Benefits of the plan include 1000GB or 1TB FUP limit per month, after which speeds will be reduced to 3 Mbps. The 200 Mbps plan by Hathway is called as ‘Hathway Turbo’ broadband plan.

Hathway vs Airtel Xstream Fiber: 200 Mbps Broadband Plans Compared

As noted, Airtel Xstream Fiber is also offering a 200 Mbps broadband plan to the customers called ‘Airtel Entertainment’ at Rs 999 per month. The plan offers unlimited data (capped at 3.3TB every month) along with unlimited voice calling and free access to services like Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and so on. On top of that, Airtel is providing a 15% discount on long-term plans of six months or 12 months.

On the flip side, Hathway is offering the 200 Mbps broadband plan in only three months subscription model, and it does not offer voice calling or free access to OTT subscriptions.