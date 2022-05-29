Hathway and Netplus Offer Pretty Attractive 200 Mbps Broadband Plans

When it comes to broadband connections, prominent players in the market such as Jio, Airtel and more are hugely popular. They provide their services pan India and offer a ton of plans for their subscribers with great benefits. However, there are some other internet service providers (ISPs) as well that have plans that are reasonable as well as come with good benefits. Two such service providers are Hathway and Netplus, which offer 200 Mbps broadband plans that are actually quite attractive. Let’s take a look.

Hathway – 200 Mbps Plan

When it comes to the broadband plans, Hathway provides multiple plans for its user base; however, it is a suitable option for those looking to invest in the long term as its plans start with quarterly subscriptions. One of the better plans provided by the ISP is its 200 Mbps pack. The company offers a GPON Superpremium broadband plan that offers 200 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 2,997 for a period of three months. The company also offers the plan for six months and 12 months at a price tag of Rs 5,994 and Rs 11,988, respectively. The plans from Hathway are truly unlimited, and no FUP limit is levied. It is to be noted that the plan is based on the city of Mumbai and it may vary across different cities in India.

200 Mbps from Netplus

Netplus is an ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus can provide connectivity with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. The company also provides truly unlimited plans that offer access to the OTT platforms. Netplus offers 200 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 999 per month which is exclusive of taxes. Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. The plan offers a choice for the users to go for either the Amazon Prime Video subscription or a bundled pack of Zee5 Premium, Voot Select and EROS Now. Moreover, the data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP data is levied.