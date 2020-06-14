Nokia 5310 Feature Phone India Launch Set for June 16

HMD Global is gearing up for the launch of Nokia 5310 in India. The company has shared a teaser video via its Twitter account which reveals the launch date of Nokia 5310. The Nokia 5310 is teased to launch in India on June 16, 2020. The new feature phone is a refreshed version of the Nokia 5310 Xpress Music which was launched by the company back in 2007. Since Nokia 5310 has been globally unveiled, the features and specifications of the device are already known. As of pricing, there is not much information is available on the internet regarding the launch price of the feature phone in India.

Nokia 5310: Specifications and Features

The Nokia 5310 2020 features a 2.4-inch TFT display with 27.5% screen to body ratio and screen resolution 240×320 pixels. Under the veil, the device is packed with MediaTek MT 6260A, 16MB internal storage and 8MB RAM. Talking about camera features, Nokia 5310 has a single VGA camera which supports LED flash feature. Also, there is no front camera in the device.

For robust performance, the Nokia 5310 has removable 1200mAh battery which will offer 30 days of standby time. Apart from this various other feature and connectivity options of the Nokia 5310 include MP3 player, FM Radio, Bluetooth 3.0, micro USB 1.1 and 3.55mm audio jack. The Nokia 5310 also has a dedicated microSD card slot. Users who wish to increase the inbuilt storage can use a dedicated microSD card (up to 32GB). The feature phones run on Nokia 30+ software. Nokia 5310 also has dual front-facing speakers.

Nokia 5310: Expected Pricing in India

The pricing of the Nokia 5310 in the Indian market is still not confirmed. No official statement has been announced by the company regarding the price of the Nokia 5310. However, users can expect that the device will be priced in the affordable segment in order to cover the masses. The launch date of the feature phone has been already teased, and HMD Global has already started taking registrations of interest for the phone on the official website. The Nokia 5310 feature will arrive in three colour variant which will be White/ Red and Black/ Red colour options.