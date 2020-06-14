Airtel Digital TV Users Have to Pay Up to Rs 20 as Service Resumption Charges

Airtel Digital TV has more than 15 million customers. It has been successful in becoming one of the major DTH operators in the country. Now it may happen that sometimes you go on a break from subscribing to any of the channel packs. That would count as a ‘pause’ for you. Then when you resume subscribing with the DTH operator, you will have to pay a fee known as ‘resumption charges’. To know more about the Airtel Digital TV resumption charges, keep reading ahead.

Different Charges for Different Plans

Subscribers of the Airtel Digital TV will have to pay a certain resumption charge when they subscribe to any plan after a break. The break period is the time when the subscribers leave their Set-Top Box idle without purchasing any plan. If you had an active plan of base fare worth Rs 350 or more including My Sports, Economy, Mega, Infinity, Ultra, My Family, Jackpot, Magnum, Internet TV and other higher packs, you will be charged Rs 20. In case you had an active plan of base fare worth Rs 350 or less, then you will be charged Rs 15.

In case you don’t subscribe and remain inactive for more than 720 days then your account will be deemed inactive and any of the remaining balance or credits in your account will be expired. To reactivate the services, customers need at least Rs 150 on their balance.

Airtel Digital TV STBs Priced Cheaper Than Competitors

Getting and paying for a Set-Top Box is also something you need to have in the back of your mind while going for an excellent DTH service. You can get an STB from Airtel Digital TV for a price as low as Rs 1,100. For Rs 1,100, you will get a normal SD Set-Top Box and by just paying Rs 200 more you can get an HD Set-Top Box. The HD Set-Top Box from Airtel Digital TV comes for a price of Rs 1,300. With the HD Set-Top Box, you get the benefit of Dolby Digital Sound.

That’s not all though, there is also the Airtel Digital TV Xstream Box. It is a smart TV Box which will come loaded with Chromecast. You will be able to stream through some of the most popular OTT content platforms from the Xstream Box. You will get the Xstream Box for Rs 3,999. If you are an Airtel Thanks Customer, then you will get the Xstream Box at a special price of Rs 2,249 only. These are just the prices of the Set-Top Boxes and not the base plan that you will have to pay extra for to get a live subscription.