Airtel Xstream Box Available at Rs 1,500 With Refundable Security Deposit: Check Details

Highlights Airtel Xstream Box is priced at Rs 3,999

Customers will have to pay Rs 4,320 on recharges for security deposit refund

Airtel Xstream Box is available for Rs 2,249 for Airtel Thanks Custome

Bharti Airtel has been extensively promoting their Xstream brand by providing a time-intensive offer on a regular basis. Airtel is back again with a new offer with the introduction of One Airtel Plan. In the current offering, Airtel customers will get Airtel Xstream Box with their refundable security deposit amount of Rs 1,500. To be precise, customers who are opting for a minimum subscription pack of Rs 360 per month will get the STB which will be available for continuous use. Not only this, but customers will also get one-year free subscription of Airtel Xstream app and one-year free subscription of ZEE5 premium along with zero visiting charges for one year as extra benefits by Airtel.

Things You Must Know About Security Deposit Refund

Customers must note that the STB refund will only be available after 12 months of active usage. In case if the users return the STB before 12 months of usage, they will not be eligible for the security deposit refund. Airtel will also provide one year warranty which will be changed with similar STB in case of non-interruption of services. Also, customers will have to pay at least Rs 4,320 on recharges if they want to avail the refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. Airtel has also marked that the STB must be used for domestic purposes and not for commercial purposes.

Airtel Xstream Box is Packed with Exciting Features

Airtel Xstream box is packed with Xstream App which offers users to watch OTT content along with satellite TV. Users also get premium content from multiplexes like ZEE5, Hungama Play and many more. One feature that intrigues the interest of users is that they get the option to operate their smartphone as remote and gamepad in Xstream Box.

Also, the box comes with in-build Chromecast support. Airtel Xstream Box runs on latest Android TV 9 Pie, and it also allows the user to search with Google Assistant with voice-enabled remote. To make sure, users get the best picture quality, Xstream Box is equipped with 4k resolution, which offers amazing and vibrant images. Currently, Airtel Xstream Box is priced at Rs 3,999, but it is available for Rs 2,249 for Airtel thanks customer.