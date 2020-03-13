Nubia Red Magic 5G With 16GB of RAM, 144Hz Screen and 55W Fast Charging Support Launched

Highlights The Nubia Red Magic 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and offers 5G support

The phone even has 144Hz refresh rate screen along with 300Hz touch sampling rate

The first sale of the device will take place on March 19 in China

Chinese smartphone brand, Nubia, has finally launched its latest gaming smartphone- the Nubia Red Magic 5G. Since it is a gaming-centric device, the Red Magic 5G has top-tier hardware like 144Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with X55 modem, up to 16GB of RAM and 4500mAh battery with 55W wired fast charging support. The phone also features the 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and an impressive 300Hz sampling rate. Nubia has launched the device in three colour options- Cyber Neon, Black and Mars Red. For now, the device has been launched in China and the company did not reveal whether it is bringing the handset to India or not. Since the older Red Magic 3S reached India, we are expecting the brand to launch the Red Magic 5G as well in the Asian sub-continent.

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Specifications and Features

Talking about the specifications, the Red Magic 5G flaunts a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080pixels and 144Hz refresh rate. It is probably the first phone to feature a high 144Hz refresh rate. In 2020, almost every smartphone brand is equipping high refresh rate screens on their smartphones, but Nubia is upping the ante with the Red Magic 5G. Furthermore, the phone also supports a 300Hz sampling rate.

Underneath, the Red Magic 5G has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Nubia has used UFS 3.0 storage on the smartphone. The phone also offers 5G support similar to other devices with Snapdragon 865 SoC. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual-Mode 5G, Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for the cameras, the phone has a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor on the rear side that works in tandem with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the Red Magic 5G has an 8MP snapper for shooting selfies and attending video calls.

Since it is a gaming phone, the Nubia Red Magic 5G has an active air-cooling system and an RGB light panel is also present on the back panel. There are capacitive triggers as well to help gamers. Lastly, the phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Pricing

As you can see, the Nubia Red Magic 5G features the latest hardware and the prices are on the steeper side. The base variant of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at RMB 3,799 (approx. Rs 40,570) and the 12GB+128GB variant costs RMB 4,099 (approx. Rs 43,700). The 12GB+256GB model will retail for RMB 4,399 (approx. Rs 46,000) and the 16GB+256GB variant will be available at RMB 4,999 (approx. Rs 53,800). The first sale of the device will take place in China on March 19.