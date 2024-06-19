Airtel Digital TV Brings International Yoga Day Home With Live Yoga Session

Reported by Kripa B

Experience the Benefits of Yoga from Home with Airtel Digital TV’s Special Live Session on June 21, 2024

Highlights

  • Join the 10th International Day of Yoga from home with Airtel DTH.
  • Special live session from Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation on June 21.
  • Airtel DTH offers features like pause, play, and record for live programs.

Airtel Digital TV Brings International Yoga Day Home With Live Yoga Session
Bharti Airtel today announced that its Airtel DTH customers can celebrate Yoga Day in the comfort of their homes. This year, June 21, 2024, marks the 10th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for Self and Society." Airtel said fitness enthusiasts can enjoy an engaging and healthy weekend on June 21st as Airtel Digital TV offers a special live session from Sadhguru's Isha Foundation on the Bhakti channel (LCN 674), encouraging people to adopt the benefits of practising yoga.

Also Read: Airtel Digital TV Partners With Sony to Launch Anime Booth Channel




International Yoga Day serves as a reminder of the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle and the role yoga can play in achieving physical and mental well-being. Whether through local events or global virtual sessions, this day brings people together to celebrate and practice yoga, promoting a healthier and more harmonious world.

How to Access the Bhakti Channel on Airtel DTH

As part of this initiative, Airtel DTH is making it easy for customers to access the Bhakti channel and join the live session. Customers can add this channel to their DTH packs by following these steps:

  • Missed Call: Dial 9154052674 to add the channel to your DTH pack.
  • Airtel Thanks App: Go to Services, select your DTH account, choose Plan Add Ons, and click Manage to add Bhakti.
  • Xstream Set-top Box: Navigate to LCN 674 and click Add Airtel Bhakti for Rs 49.

Also Read: Airtel Wynk Music Reaches Over 1.7 Billion Streams for Songs by Wynk Studio Artists

Airtel said its DTH service allows customers to pause, play, and record live programs, giving complete control over their viewing experience. Join the live yoga session on the Bhakti channel and embrace the numerous benefits of practising yoga.

Reported By

