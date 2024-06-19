Telecom Egypt Reduces Scam Calls by 90 Percent With Enea’s Voice Firewall

Solution Mitigates Fraudulent Attempts and Boosts Subscriber Security.

Highlights

  • Enea’s voice firewall reduces spoofed calls by 90 percent for Telecom Egypt.
  • Zero-trust approach blocks fraudulent calls at network entry points.
  • Telecom Egypt strengthens network security against evolving telecom fraud tactics.

Swedish telecoms company Enea announced that Egypt's primary telecom operator, Telecom Egypt, has reported a 90 percent reduction in the incoming scam and unwanted robocalls after deploying Enea's voice firewall. When the firewall solution was initially implemented, over 8 percent of all calls were identified as fraudulent and immediately blocked. This has acted as a deterrent to scammers, who have now ceased targeting the network, resulting in a roughly 90 percent reduction in spoof calls on the network, Enea said in a statement.

Enea's Solution: The Voice Firewall

Enea cited a 2023 report from the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), which states that phone calls are the leading channel for scam attempts worldwide. Caller ID spoofing, a prevalent method used by scammers to deceive subscribers about the origin of calls, has been a persistent global challenge.

Caller ID spoofing means that the number displayed to a subscriber when receiving a call is not the number from which the call is being made. This tactic often involves impersonating legitimate entities like banks or authorities to initiate financial scams or steal personal data, the company explained.

To protect its subscribers, Telecom Egypt has deployed Enea's voice firewall, a solution that operates on a zero-trust approach to swiftly identify and block fraudulent calls before they reach subscribers.

"From the global threat intelligence we collect and analyze, we see an increase in caller ID spoofing worldwide, impacting millions of subscribers and businesses every year and eroding trust in communication systems. By taking a proactive approach to network security, Telecom Egypt shows strong security leadership driven by its commitment to protecting subscribers from harm," said John Hughes, SVP and Head of Network Security Business Group at Enea.

